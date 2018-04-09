Buffalo Wild Wings Hosts Community Day on April 18 to Raise Funds for Local Boys & Girls Clubs

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On April 18, more than 1,020 Buffalo Wild Wings® restaurants across the United States are inviting Guests to join them for their annual Community Day fundraiser in support of a local area Boys & Girls Club. As a part of the Team Up for Kids® mission, the restaurants will donate 10 percent of total sales that day along with 100 percent of all Guest donations made. Participating restaurants may also host a variety of fun Guest activities to promote Community Day in the restaurant.

“Our annual Community Day allows us to further our mission of helping more kids play team sports by supporting local Clubs in more than 1,000 communities where we do business,” said John Bowie, chief operating officer, Buffalo Wild Wings. “The activities planned in-restaurant along with the critical funds we are able to raise for our local Boys & Girls Clubs, make Community Day an event we look forward to each year.”

Buffalo Wild Wings’ Team Up for Kids mission and partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America supports youth sports through ALL STARS grants for flag or tackle football, basketball, cheer, dance, step, and soccer teams at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. On Community Day 2017, Buffalo Wild Wings, and its Guests, gave more than $765,000 marking the largest donation from this event since the annual fundraiser began. Additionally, Buffalo Wild Wings’ partnership enabled over 170,000 youth to participate on sports teams in 2017. The company also awarded grants to hundreds of Clubs across the country.

“With the support of Buffalo Wild Wings and their Guests, thousands of kids and teens across the country now have the opportunity to participate in organized sports leagues that help them build self- confidence and social skills,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We thank Buffalo Wild Wings for their dedication in providing youth the chance to experience team sports and gain the life skills that will help them thrive in adulthood."

The company has committed to raising at least $21 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America by 2020. Buffalo Wild Wings’ Guests can support the Team Up for Kids initiative by donating at www.buffalowildwings.com/giving.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 4,300 Clubs serve 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter.

About Buffalo Wild Wings and Team Up for Kids

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is the largest sports bar brand in the United States. Globally, B-Dubs has more than 1,200 restaurants in 10 countries. Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BuffaloWildWings.com and InspireBrands.com.

Buffalo Wild Wings’ charitable giving initiative – TEAM UP FOR KIDS®– centers on the vision: There is a champion in every child. We are committed to helping build communities where all kids can thrive, compete, and belong to a team. As part of this mission, Buffalo Wild Wings has teamed up with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) to help thousands of kids play on sports teams each year. Buffalo Wild Wings is committed to donating and raising at least $21 million for BGCA by 2020. Guests can join the effort through donations from sauce and seasoning bottle purchases and in-restaurant fundraising events. For more information, visit www.buffalowildwings.com/giving.