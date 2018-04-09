Linesight Completes First Phase of Major Refurbishment of Strand Palace Hotel in London

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multinational construction consultancy firm, Linesight, announced today that it is working with LRP on the major refurbishment of the prestigious Strand Palace Hotel in London. The Strand Palace is a 788-bedroomed landmark property, built in 1909, in the heart of London’s West End. Phase one, of multiple phases in this refurbishment has just been completed with the availability of 24 deluxe and superior rooms which bring back a touch of the art deco stylings that the Strand Palace was most renowned for in the past. Linesight is providing full cost consultancy services on this substantial update to the hotel which has been achieved while the hotel has remained open.

“Linesight has enabled us to deliver the first phase of this refurbishment project on Strand Palace on time and on budget. Because of the heritage of this building this project has proven to be quite complex however Linesight has brought their deep domain expertise and experience in the hospitality sector to bear and have handled all the complexities for us seamlessly. I am confident that they will continue to meet and exceed our needs over the coming phases in this project and assist us in bringing this landmark property back to its former glory.” said Henrik Foster, Construction Director, LRP

“This is a significant update to a period property which has been further complicated by the requirement to keep the hotel operational throughout the refurbishment works. Fortunately, Linesight has plenty of experience in managing live projects like The Strand Palace and we have successfully managed to work on site with a fully occupied building with minimal disturbance to the guests. The timely delivery of each phase is critical to the successful outcome of this project for our client, LRP, and continues to be our core focus for the duration. Linesight is taking a leadership role on the team to ensure that this historic building is being brought up to the modern requirements expected of clientele in a central London hotel.” said Michael Riordan, Managing Director, Linesight UK

Linesight is a multinational construction consultancy firm with over 40 years' experience, providing cost and general consultancy services to the construction industry. Linesight works with Tier One clients across a multitude of sectors including Commercial, Data Centres, Life Sciences, High-Tech Industrial, Residential, Hospitality, Healthcare and Retail. Linesight’s specialist project teams, each with specific skills and experience, provide faster project delivery, greater cost efficiency and maximum value for money for their clients.

