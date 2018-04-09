TEGNA’s Premion Launches Premion Audience Selects Data Management Platform for Advertisers.

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and Premion today launched its proprietarily-built data management platform (DMP) called Premion Audience Selects which includes 2,000 first-party unique over-the-top (OTT) audience segments. Premion Audience Selects is a first-of-its kind DMP that will increase the value of OTT ad impressions and provide accuracy, trust and transparency as well as cross-platform reach and measurement for advertisers. Premion is TEGNA’s industry-leading premium OTT ad solution platform targeting local, regional and national advertisers and agencies.

Premion has partnered with MadHive, a leader in the ad tech space and a developer of video and data solutions for the media and advertising industry, and 4INFO, an identity and engagement solutions company, to launch Premion Audience Selects. These relationships are helping power Premion Audience Selects to deliver richer audience insights and targeting capabilities for OTT advertisers.

Powered by proprietary technology, Premion Audience Selects delivers true OTT audience insights across a defined audience spectrum such as demographics (age, gender, geography, etc.), household details (homeownership, education, political affiliation, children in household, etc.) and buyer interest and intent in a variety of categories (such as home, auto, travel, shopping, etc.). Through Premion Audience Selects, advertisers will now be able to target specific audience segments such as auto intenders, travel enthusiasts or homeowners.

“Premion Audience Selects is the industry’s first DMP to bridge the gap between OTT data collection and audience segmentation. Advertisers are now able to better optimize and quantify their OTT campaigns. We are now able to better target specific audiences to help our clients reach the right customers to help their business grow,” said Jim Wilson, president, Premion. “By partnering with MadHive and 4INFO, we are fueling our next phase of growth and continue to position Premion as an innovative data and technology leader in the OTT space.”

Through Premion Audience Selects, advertisers have the highest level of trust as audience data is collected via fingerprinting technology in the “cookie-less” world of smart TVs and connected devices. Premion Audience Selects also gathers pertinent data from any connected device and smart-enabled TV. This allows each viewer across any device to be specifically targeted. Advertisers will have access to this collected data through Premion Audience Selects’ Audience Insights Dashboard, which provides post-campaign analytics, as well as Premion Audience Selects’ Audience Planner, which forecasts impressions and improves presale efficiency.

“The OTT landscape is growing rapidly and data collection on connected TVs and streaming devices remains a challenge for traditional DMPs, many of which are collecting cookie-based data,” said Adam Helfgott, CEO of MadHive. “We’re thrilled to be Premion’s partner in developing the first true OTT DMP that’s bringing data-rich capabilities in OTT targeting, verification and measurement for advertisers.”

“By leveraging the accuracy of our Customer Identity and Engagement solutions, Premion is helping solve the industry-wide challenges of scale and addressability in OTT advertising,” explains Tim Jenkins, 4INFO CEO. “The collaboration enables advertisers to precisely target specific audiences at scale while removing the hassle of doing individual ad buys with each OTT property.”

Premion launched in November 2016. It has become a leader in the OTT space and a must-use for any advertiser looking to reach cord cutters.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

About Premion

Premion, a division of TEGNA, is a first-in-market over-the-top (OTT) advertising services platform. With over 100 top-tier content providers and 700+ TEGNA Sales Reps, Premion is the one-stop-shop for OTT advertising for regional, local, and political advertisers. Premion simplifies the OTT buying process by placing ads alongside premium long-form and live streaming content across branded networks and providers in just one easy transaction. For more information, visit www.premionmedia.com.

About MadHive

Headquartered in New York City, MadHive is a video advertising and data platform that allows brands and publishing partners to build audiences in innovative ways and target those audiences across multiple screens and platforms. MadHive’s back-end product uses blockchain technology to safely allow brands and publishers to work together in new ways by leveraging the inherent trust and verifiability of a blockchain network. For more information, visit www.madhive.com.

About 4INFO

4INFO is a leading identity and engagement solutions company. Born in mobile, 4INFO’s platform features the patented Bullseye ID®— a persistent match key that maps all connected devices in a household to valuable consumer data for marketing insights, targeting and measurement. With unprecedented accuracy, reach and scale, 4INFO’s platform has been proven effective by more than 450 independent measurement studies. Hundreds of brands have relied on 4INFO, including eight of the top 10 CPG companies, six of the 10 largest retailers, seven of the top 10 financial services companies, the five largest auto manufacturers and six of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. 4INFO is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., with offices in New York, Chicago and Detroit. For more, visit 4INFO.com.