Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines Experiences 13.1% Boost in Patient Transfers

SANDY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Central Logic, the pioneer and leading innovator in transfer center software solutions, shared Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines success story of three years of patient transfer growth. A large and growing volume of patient transfers prompted Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines to seek an easier way to move patients from a broad range of facilities and internal departments to a higher level of care.

Initially Mercy used an outsourced transfer center solution. However, in 2014 the organization’s leadership determined that an internally managed solution would better meet the needs of the medical center’s staff, physicians, patients, and referring sites. Following a thorough evaluation, Mercy Medical Center chose Central Logic Transfer Center™ and Central Logic On Call Scheduling™ to power Mercy Connect, the centralized department that manages all of the organization’s patient transfers.

The SaaS based Central Logic solution ensures timely and efficient patient transfers, while capturing critical details of patient flow in real time. It also centralizes and distributes provider scheduling, enabling the transfer center to connect with the right physician on the first try.

With Mercy Connect, referring facilities need to call only one number (877-88-MERCY) to arrange patient transfers. “This gives us a way to connect better with our referring facilities,” explains Robert Gavora, Referral Center Director. “We have nurses and mid-level providers answering the phones, which creates a better understanding of each case. We can work with referring facilities to ensure that their patients experience an easy pathway to a higher level of care.”

During the first year following go-live with Central Logic, Mercy’s patient transfer volume grew by 13.1%. Year two results were almost as impressive, yielding an increase of 9.3%. From implementation through the end of 2017, patient transfers have risen by an average of 9% per year, and this growth trend continues to the present day.

“While we expected growth during the first and subsequent years after deployment, Mercy Connect has grown more quickly than we originally estimated,” says Gavora.

Other outcomes include a 39% increase in calls to Mercy Connect, diversification in the types of transfers handled by Mercy Connect, and an enhanced ability to pinpoint missed patient transfer opportunities and take corrective action.

The company behind Mercy Connect technology has earned high marks, with Gavora praising customer service in particular. “In Central Logic, we have a vendor and a partner, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

About Mercy Medical Center

The system comprises several Iowa facilities: Mercy Medical Center-central campus, Mercy Medical Center-West Lakes, Mercy Medical Center-Centerville, Mercy Children’s Hospital & Clinics, and Skiff Medical Center in Newton. Mercy is served by approximately 7,000 staff members, along with about 1,200 physicians and allied health professionals, making it one of Iowa’s largest employers and among the Midwest’s largest referral centers.

About Central Logic

Central Logic’s inventive Transfer Center solution helps hospitals grow revenue, reduce leakage, compete in an ever-changing market, and ensure the best outcomes through a higher level of service and a better patient experience. Transfer Center’s actionable real-time data and analytics enable users to make efficient, informed decisions as they refer, admit, and move patients in, through, and out of the health system. Founded in Utah in 2005, Central Logic is a venture-backed industry leader with a 95% customer retention rate. The company has been named a “fastest growing private company” by both Inc. 500 and Utah Business Magazine . For more information, visit www.centrallogic.com.