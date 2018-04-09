SendGrid Signs on with Pipeline’s AI SaaS Platform to Fuel Gender Equity

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pipeline, a SaaS platform engineered with artificial intelligence (AI) to stop unconscious bias in the workplace and increase financial performance, announced today the addition of its newest customer, SendGrid, a leading digital communication platform that drives engagement and growth. Pipeline’s SaaS platform uses AI to assess, address and drive action toward workplace equity.

“Just as SendGrid is a leader in trusted email delivery, we want to lead the way towards equity for all. Pipeline Equity shares this vision and is the go-to gender equity expert which makes our partnership a natural one,” said Pattie Money, chief people officer at SendGrid. “This engagement signifies SendGrid’s commitment to equity for all and reflects our core values of honesty and integrity, making data-driven decisions for the betterment of our workforce and, ultimately, our customers.”

“This commitment sends a clear message regarding SendGrid’s desire to achieve equity for all, a message especially impactful within the tech sector,” said Katica Roy, founder and chief executive officer, Pipeline. “The tech industry is known for its low gender equity rates, large gender pay gaps and slow internal promotions. But the right application of data and resources, and commitments by companies like SendGrid, can help change the current trajectory of fair and equitable workplaces.”

Gender Equity in Technology

SendGrid’s engagement with Pipeline comes at a critical time within the tech industry, and is a great example of Colorado companies working toward closing the equity gap.

Consider the following facts about the tech industry:

19 percent of CIOs at top firms are women (Korn Ferry)

25 percent of computing jobs are held by women (Pew Research Center)

74 percent of women in computer jobs say they have experienced workplace discrimination (Pew Research Center)

“SendGrid is ahead of the curve in a lot of ways, and is taking a stance and acting on this pressing issue,” Roy continued. “The company has set a standard for workplace transparency, and we will learn a lot from this application. We are proud for the example this sets in the industry and look forward to working together toward gender parity now and into the future.”

Colorado’s Current State of Equity

North America is 168 years away from gender equity and Colorado is 39 years away from closing the pay gap; it will be 2057 before women in Colorado will be paid as much as their male counterparts. Currently women in Colorado earn 83 percent of what their male counterparts take home.

Consider the following facts about equity in Colorado:

Colorado ranks ninth in overall ranking of states regarding the treatment of women. (IWPR)

In Colorado, families headed by single mothers have the lowest median annual income of all family types at $26,705. The median annual income of families headed by single mothers is 63 percent of the median income of single-father families and just 31 percent of the median income of married-couple families with dependent children. (WFCO)

Women make up only 26 percent of the highest earners in the state, whereas women are more than half (53 percent) of the state’s lowest earners. (WFCO)

If Colorado women earned the same as comparable men, the poverty rate for all working women would be cut in half and the state economy would grow by an additional $9.2 billion or three percent of the state’s GDP in 2014. (WFCO)

SendGrid announced its partnership with Pipeline at its annual Diversity Week. “SendGrid will use Pipeline’s data driven solution to give us the insights we need to ensure an environment where there is true equity for all across all employment dimensions. It gives us the tools to make data driven decisions that ensure and reinforce an equitable environment. We care passionately about our Gridders and want all of our workforce to know that we won’t be part of the problem. We want to lead the way in Colorado,” Money continued.

Data Powers the Platform

As a customer of Pipeline, SendGrid’s workforce data provides key learnings for Pipeline’s baseline analysis and product platform. Specifically, it helps inform Pipeline’s recommendation engine, the primary driver of the Pipeline platform. Through the power of the recommendation engine algorithms, Pipeline provides; informed real-time recommendations across the five talent domains of Hiring, Pay, Performance, Potential, and Promotion.

“In addition to testing, informing and supporting Pipeline’s platform as a beta customer, SendGrid is helping Pipeline to validate and apply artificial intelligence (AI) functionality,” said Stefan Ramsbott, co-founder and chief technology officer at Pipeline. “This data will improve SendGrid and other businesses committed to gender equity as they are able to operate in an intelligent, bias-free manner.”

For more information on the technology and how it works visit pipelineequity.com.

About Pipeline

Pipeline is a Denver-based technology company that increases financial performance of companies through closing the gender equity gap. Pipeline's proprietary SaaS platform uses artificial intelligence to assess, address and action against the gender biases costing the U.S. alone $2 trillion. A component of the platform, the Pipeline Forecast™, provides a clear view of the timeline for investment and projected returns. This issue is not just about good sense, this is about dollars. Big dollars that turn heads to create social change. For more information, visit PipelineEquity.com, like PipelineEquity on Facebook, follow @PipelineEquity on Twitter, and follow @PipelineEquity on LinkedIn.

About SendGrid

SendGrid is a leading digital communication platform, enabling businesses to engage with their customers via email reliably, effectively and at scale. A leader in email deliverability, SendGrid has processed over 40 billion emails each month for internet and mobile-based customers as well as more traditional enterprises.