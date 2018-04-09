Tech Mahindra and Silicon Valley-based Balbix in a Strategic Partnership Launch the World’s First AI-Powered Predictive Cyber Risk Platform

DALLAS & NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with the Silicon Valley-based breach avoidance platform provider, Balbix, to launch the security industry’s first AI-powered continuous threat assessment and prioritized actionable risk intelligence platform.

With Balbix, Tech Mahindra’s intelligent security operations center (iSOC) offering can now predict and proactively avoid cyber-breaches by continuously monitoring IT inventories for hundreds of breach risk factors and take appropriate mitigating steps. The iSOC can prioritize the actionable intelligence for proactive handling of identified critical risks; it also prevents security incidents, and reduces compliance verification cycles from months to minutes. Additionally, the iSOC improves reporting by accurately measuring overall breach risk and cyber-resilience.

The security market suffers from spiraling costs, increasing complexity and a growing rate of attacks. The Tech Mahindra-Balbix partnership will help serve the market using a new proactive approach that combines advanced AI technology and with deep domain expertise in cybersecurity and infrastructure. Additionally, the partnership will empower Tech Mahindra to cater to the ten billion dollar managed security market globally, which is exponentially growing.

“By leveraging the combination of Balbix’s AI-powered breach avoidance platform, and the expertise of our skilled SOC (Security Operations Center) analysts, we have developed a highly intelligent SOC-as-a-service offering that is able to proactively control cyber-breaches across 200+ attack dimensions,” said Rajiv Singh, Global Head of Enterprise Security & Risk Management at Tech Mahindra. “This is a big step forward towards an integrated approach to security and risk management – an aspect that is sweeping across every enterprise today, given the massive increase in the incidence of data breaches,” he added.

The Tech Mahindra and Balbix platform uses deep learning and specialized AI algorithms to predict how attacks can happen and propagate, providing actionable insights to mitigate the risk of breach. With an aim to re-orient decision making from reactive to proactive, this solution empowers security teams to prioritize initiatives based on business risk and pro-forma ROI, optimize security spending and simplify compliance.

“Balbix and Tech Mahindra’s partnership is aimed at catering to the growing needs of customers to combat the rampantly increasing number of cyber threats,” said Gaurav Banga, CEO and founder of Balbix. “To enable this, Balbix is committed to working with Tech Mahindra in building the industry’s most effective SOC – one that uses advanced AI to empower security experts. This is the only way organizations stand a chance against the constantly evolving adversary in cyber-threats.”

Tech Mahindra is on a mission to develop and serve the cybersecurity market space across the globe. Tech Mahindra and Balbix partnership augments well with the larger Tech Mahindra strategy of delivering excellence and value in the cybersecurity space.

About Tech Mahindra:

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.7 billion company with 115,200+ professionals across 90 countries, helping over 903 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is amongst the Fab 50 companies in Asia (Forbes 2016 list).

We are part of the USD 19 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.

About Balbix:

The Balbix predictive breach-risk platform is the industry’s first system to leverage advanced AI to provide enterprises with a comprehensive and continuous predictive risk calculation visualized via a searchable and clickable risk heat-map. Balbix’s solution is designed for CIOs, CISOs and IT security teams who wish to proactively understand their breach risk and cyber-resilience, delivering contextually relevant information per viewer. The Balbix system can predict critical breach scenarios, help users prioritize security operations and projects, and improve cyber-resilience.