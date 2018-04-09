Hannibal Industries and Automha Lead the Way in Deep Lane Storage

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hannibal Industries and Automha announce the successful installation of a Semi-Automated Deep Lane Storage Solution for KTN in Houston, Texas. This solution increased the end-user’s productivity and efficiency with 95% space utilization and is a testament to the long-standing alliance between Hannibal Industries and Automha.

“Automha’s depth of experience in warehouse automation goes back more than 20 years, and Hannibal Industries has seen its expertise in action while working together on material handling solutions like the one for KTN,” said Steve Rogers, Executive Vice President of Hannibal Industries. “As Hannibal Industries continues to grow, we are glad to expand our strategic alliance with Automha to reach end-users material handling needs.”

“The alliance that Automha has with Hannibal provides our respective clients the opportunity to benefit from world-class rack manufacturing and the leader in 'cart based' warehouse automation,” said Steve Dale, sales manager for Automha Americas Automation Corp.

THE CHALLENGE

KTN is an International business leader that operates port terminals, logistics and on-site terminals. The group also provides a variety of value added services to its clients to compliment their overall supply chain. KTN had several clients that required value added services from KTN, in conjunction with high density storage.

THE SOLUTION

The solution included Hannibal Industries’ TubeRack, structural rack and Automha’s Semi-Automated Pallet Runner product line. The final storage solution was a deep lane Pallet Runner system that was 14 pallets deep by four store levels high. With each pallet being double stacked we were able to store 28 pallets in 1-14 deep lane. With loads weighing 3,200 pounds, each lane stores 44,800 lbs., a testament to both companies' product quality and engineering.

RESULTS

The automated Pallet Runner system maximized the cubic footprint, providing over 95 percent space utilization. The Automha solution allowed KTN to reach its goal of shipping 28 pallets per truckload. The Pallet Runner system design enables lanes to either be fully loaded or fully unloaded improving operator efficiencies and maximizing storage density and utilization.

About Hannibal Industries, Inc.

Hannibal Industries, Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, is a pallet rack and steel tube manufacturer with a diverse product line that enables the company to offer material handling products to the most massive operations in the world. This employee-owned company is the largest U.S. manufacturer of steel pallet rack west of the Mississippi River.

The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack, Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems, Pallet Flow Systems, Case Flow Systems, Drive-In Systems and shelving. Engineering and design services offered by the company include: system design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015.