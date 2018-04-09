Data Expedition, Inc. Partners with axle ai to Provide Accelerated Transport for axle ai Hub Appliance

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NAB Show)--Data Expedition, Inc.® (DEI®), the Emmy® award winning creator of the industry’s only intelligent data transport software, has partnered with radically simple media management software leader axle ai, to add powerful, low cost, easy-to-manage accelerated data transport for the new axle ai Hub appliance, being launched at NAB 2018.

“Data Expedition’s data transport software solutions align nicely with axle ai’s products and goals – both companies offer simple, affordable, high performance tools for media workflows,” said Sam Bogoch, axle ai’s CEO. “DEI software provides reliable, accelerated file transport, both drag-and-drop upload and download – which is a key capability for our customers who need to transfer big media files from remote locations. We’re excited to be able to include this as core functionality in the axle ai Hub.”

The DEI team, including CEO Seth Noble, Ph.D., will join their new partner at axle ai Booth #SL15116 during NAB 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center through April 11.

In addition, Dr. Noble will be participating in the Cloudian Partner Speaker Series at Cloudian Booth #SL6321 on Tuesday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m., during which he will talk about how to make the cloud an important part of the media data infrastructure. Cloudian HyperStore 7, for example, offers a multi-cloud controller, allowing companies to use on-premises and multiple cloud providers as a limitlessly scalable single storage pool. As a partner, DEI accelerates the workflow by making the most of available bandwidth.

Dr. Noble will also be a guest on the Live @ NAB 2018 podcast with host Don Baine on Tuesday, April 10 at 11:45 a.m. Central Hall #C2617.

About axle ai

axle ai is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Its solutions have helped over 500 organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle ai’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. At its introduction, axle Video’s software was recognized with the IBC 2012 Best of Show award and at NAB 2013 with the prestigious DV Magazine Black Diamond and Post Picks awards. axle ai is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Learn more at www.axle.ai.

About Data Expedition, Inc.

Data Expedition, Inc.® (DEI®) is the Emmy award winning creator of the industry’s only intelligent data transport software. It automatically adapts to network variability to fully utilize any network path, maximizing the performance of existing infrastructure, while minimizing time and effort required – all at a fraction of the cost of other solutions. The company's patented Multipurpose Transaction Protocol® (MTP™) technology uses unique flow-control and error-recovery algorithms to achieve high network efficiency across all IP networks. DEI has provided data transport solutions to the world's largest companies across nearly every continent and industry since 2000. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and learn more at www.dataexpedition.com.