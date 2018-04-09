Be The Match BioTherapies Strengthens Partnership with Magenta Therapeutics

MINNEAPOLIS & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Be The Match BioTherapies®, an organization offering solutions for companies developing and delivering cellular therapies, today announced that it has made its second equity investment in Magenta Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to more patients. In addition, Be The Match BioTherapies announced that Amy Ronneberg, the organization’s president, has been appointed to Magenta’s Board of Directors.

“ Magenta has been working to revolutionize blood and marrow transplantation in order to extend the potentially curative benefits of transplant to more patients, including those with autoimmune disease, blood cancers, and genetic diseases” said Amy Ronneberg, president of Be The Match BioTherapies. “ As an organization committed to helping companies deliver life-saving cell therapies to patients with difficult diseases, we are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Magenta and to continue to support the company’s discovery and clinical development efforts. I look forward to guiding the company, as a member of its Board of Directors, to unleash the full potential of blood and marrow transplantation for patients in need.”

Last May, Be The Match BioTherapies announced its participation in Magenta’s Series B financing round and launched a strategic partnership to support the company’s efforts to address significant needs across all aspects of transplant medicine. The collaboration between Be The Match BioTherapies and Magenta leverages a wide range of Be The Match BioTherapies’ assets and services, including an extensive network of transplant centers and cord blood banks, as well as expertise in research protocols, payer policy and patient education development.

“ Be The Match BioTherapies, a patient-driven organization with deep expertise in cellular therapy, is an important partner for Magenta,” said Jason Gardner, D.Phil., chief executive officer, president and co-founder, Magenta Therapeutics. “ We are pleased to have their continued support and experience as we advance our pipeline and accelerate our efforts to transform transplant medicine.”

About cellular therapies

Cellular therapies, including marrow and cord blood transplant, are specialized patient treatments that are made from cells collected from the patient or an adult donor, often used to assist the patient’s immune system. Blood and marrow transplantation is a form of cellular therapy that has been used for decades to treat a variety of diseases, primarily blood cancers such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma and leukemia. Approximately 50,000 hematopoietic stem cell transplants are performed each year globally, but life-threatening disease relapse and graft-versus-host disease following transplantation are common (source: WHO). New types of cellular therapies, such as CAR-T therapies, are showing potential to treat these life-threatening conditions or address post-transplant issues.

About Be The Match BioTherapies

Be The Match BioTherapies partners with organizations pursuing life-saving cellular therapies in every stage of development—from discovery through commercialization. Built on the foundation established over the last 30 years by the NMDP/Be The Match, the organization has unparalleled experience managing cellular therapies. Its cell therapy supply chain delivery for autologous or allogeneic therapies is enabled by high-touch, personalized case management and MatchSource℠ technology, a robust, customizable software platform. By leveraging its deep experience in cell sourcing and collection, Be The Match BioTherapies provides cells consented for research, clinical or commercial use, as well as clinical trials services through its research program, the CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®). In addition, Be The Match BioTherapies has the infrastructure in place to collect patient outcomes at the time points required by regulatory authorities. For more information, please visit www.BeTheMatchBioTherapies.com.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to revolutionize bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. By creating a platform focused on critical areas of unmet need, Magenta Therapeutics is pioneering an integrated approach to extend the curative power of bone marrow transplant to more patients, by making the process more effective, safer, and easier. Founded by internationally recognized leaders in bone marrow transplant medicine, Magenta Therapeutics was launched in 2016 by Third Rock Ventures and Atlas Venture and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.magentatx.com.