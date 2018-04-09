Business Wire Takes Press Release Service to New Dimensions with Business Wire Interactive Media

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Business Wire on Monday announced the launch of its Interactive Media service which transforms how news is delivered and consumed. The service breathes new life into traditional news release content with multimedia and dynamic updates as the news evolves.

Business Wire’s Interactive Media is the only service that moves beyond a flat press release to create multidimensional StorySets™. A StorySet starts with a written press release and augments it with visual assets such as customer video clips, data-rich infographics and photos. Customers can update StorySet content as news evolves, extending the life and long-term engagement of the news event. The result is an interactive experience with multimedia and clickable hotspots that travel with the news release.

“In keeping with Business Wire’s commitment to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our customers, I challenged my team to create the next big idea in story distribution,” said Geff Scott, CEO of Business Wire. "This is the first of many innovations designed to uplevel the media experience for agencies, marketing teams and consumers.”

The StorySet can include hyperlinks to social channels for deeper engagement and sharing, as well as links to corporate or ecommerce sites to drive traffic, engagement or conversions.

“Great content and PR naturally align to bring out the best in each other," said Katelyn Holbrook, Senior Vice President at Version 2.0 Communications. “This innovation from Business Wire brings the press release to life and maximizes the opportunity for our clients to engage their target audiences.”

Performance Metrics

Clients can track performance metrics such as engagement and message adoption to prove business impact and use the insights to optimize story updates. Metrics and engagement can be tracked by hotspot, length, frequency and device.

“While the press release has been a staple of marketing and public relations campaigns for decades, no one has reinvented its function in a modern, multi-media world,” said Jane Gideon, CEO of Incendio International. “Our clients across the world have been begging for a more holistic way to issue news that incorporates text, video, graphics and the many components reporters need to do a well-rounded story today. We are excited to work with Business Wire as they bring news dissemination into the twenty-first century.”

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers.

Learn more at http://pr.businesswire.com/interactive and follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.