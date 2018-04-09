Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ittiam Systems, a leading provider of advanced video and visual analytics solutions, announced that it has licensed its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to enable high performance, high quality video encoding services. Ittiam’s i265 HEVC Codec will be available through the Azure Media Services Premium Encoder.

Ittiam’s i265 HEVC Codec comprises comprehensive encoding toolsets, HDR formats and patented advanced algorithms, which enable pristine video quality. It delivers cutting edge performance through optimized implementation and support for 4K and ABR encoding. Ittiam’s codec is integrated into the Zenium framework from Imagine Communications, which is in turn integrated with Microsoft Azure premium encoding services.

“Microsoft Azure empowers the video streaming community to create high quality video workflows in the cloud, while substantially reducing storage and CDN costs. We are glad that with our i265 suite of codecs, Azure will be able to efficiently cater to the growing demand for HEVC encoding and decoding,” said Dirk Peters, Senior Vice President of Sales at Ittiam.

“We recently announced new updates to Microsoft Azure Media Services including HEVC encoding support. Ittiam’s integration of its HEVC Codecs provides customers improved encoding and decoding efficiency to deliver outstanding visual quality,” said Sudheer Sirivara, General Manager of Azure Media Services. “Adoption of HEVC continues to grow and we want to make sure Azure Media Services provides customers the opportunity to drive new business and revenue through this integration.”

About Ittiam

Ittiam Systems is a trusted solutions provider to world leaders in multimedia, enabling next generation video experiences through its complete suite of intelligent video technologies, systems and solutions. Backed by its proven video expertise and insights, Ittiam’s products deliver real intelligence to solve its customers’ most complex technology challenges, empowering them to deliver high performance, efficient and reliable video products in rapid time. Ittiam’s solutions are at the heart of millions of lifestyle products that drive mobility, content access, networking and sharing.

