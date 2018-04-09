UNBROSSA books capacity on EUTELSAT 117 West B to launch “Play”, a new DTH platform for the Caribbean.

PARIS & PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

UNBROSSA (Unique Broadcasting Service S.A.) has signed a multiyear, multi-transponder agreement with Eutelsat Americas, a subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) for capacity on the EUTELSAT 117 West B satellite to launch its new low-cost DTH platform for the Caribbean, called “Play”.

UNBROSSA will leverage EUTELSAT 117 West B’s prime coverage of the Caribbean region to launch its innovative Pay-TV DTH platform. With an offer of over 125 channels, including 25 HD channels, “Play” will be the leader in providing next-generation video services to the Caribbean. The platform is scheduled to launch in spring 2018, with a broad range of affordable packages.

Satellite connectivity via the Play DTH platform is designed to empower communities in less-developed parts of the Caribbean, opening new doors to knowledge and leading to economic development. Significantly contributing to the reduction of the digital divide, in some of the most isolated parts of the Caribbean, the platform will also be available as a solar-powered solution to reach viewers in regions not covered by the electric grid.

Didier Alerte, CEO of UNBROSSA, said: “This project is a major milestone as it will bring television to many for the first time, creating a significant impact on their access to information and quality of life. Play is truly the first real DTH platform tailored and built for the region.”

Mike Antonovich, CEO of Eutelsat Americas, said: “We are delighted that UNBROSSA has selected EUTELSAT 117 West B to launch this innovative DTH platform in the Caribbean. The distribution of the islands and their low population density make satellite the best suited solution to connect the population across the region, reaching even the most remote areas.”

About UNBROSSA

The UNBROSSA (Unique Broadcasting Service S.A.) group was founded with the goal of offering Digital Television platform. UNBROSSA will successfully provide coverage for the entire region, it will be perfect for broadcasting high-quality lineal TV to millions of households, in SD and HD. From distributing live carnival or pop music events to delivering breaking news or important global sporting events, UNBROSSA satellite service will be the ideal infrastructure to deliver content at an optimal cost. UNBROSSA seeks to provide access throughout the region to enhance economic development in remote cities, help overcome the digital divide, and improve quality of communication & distribution of information in general for all the Caribbean.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,800 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 44 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

