Edifecs Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edifecs, a global health information technology solutions company, today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program to integrate Edifecs Smart Trading healthcare transaction processing and Compliance solutions with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform. Edifecs has also released a MuleSoft Certified Connector to provide healthcare organizations with enhanced support for industry data standards and adherence to industry regulations such as ACA, HIPAA, and HITRUST.

“Edifecs and MuleSoft are partnering to bring together the very best in healthcare transaction processing with Smart Trading, industry leading healthcare message processing and Anypoint Platform, an industry leading enterprise platform for integration and managing APIs,” said Sunny Singh, CEO of Edifecs. “Together we can offer our shared customers instant value. MuleSoft delivers the agile APIs needed to move data both inside and outside an organization, extending our ability to ingest correlate and optimize data.”

“Our partnership with Edifecs enables our joint customers to gain competitive advantage by launching new applications faster, reducing deployment times, and reducing time spent on complicated integration projects,” said Brian Miller, vice president of business development, MuleSoft. “Technology partner integrations with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform and the resulting application network simplify connectivity and eliminate silos of data within both small and large organizations.”

Edifecs has over 20 years of proven experience connecting providers and payers and processing all varieties of healthcare transactions including HL7, CCDA, HIPAA, NCPDP, FHIR and more. Edifecs’ Smart Trading solution supports any-to-any interoperability while maintaining data context and integrity and delivers deep visibility into transactions and member activity.

The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program is comprised of leading software organizations across both functional applications like CRM, marketing automation, HCM and financials systems as well as across industries including financial services, healthcare, retail and government sectors. Technology partners are leveraging MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform to reduce deployment time, improve customer experiences and drive innovation. Anypoint Platform is a leading solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud.

Anypoint Platform customers can learn more about the Edifecs Smart Trading and Compliance solutions by visiting https://www.edifecs.com/products-solutions/admin-simp/overview-admin-simp/.

Edifecs customers can learn more about simplifying connectivity between all of their software systems with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform at https://www.mulesoft.com/platform/enterprise-integration.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™ is a leading solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. This hybrid integration platform includes iPaaS, ESB, and a unified solution for API management, design and publishing.

About Edifecs

Edifecs develops innovative, cost-cutting information technology solutions to transform the global healthcare marketplace. Since 1996, Edifecs technology has helped healthcare providers, insurers, pharmacy benefit management companies and other trading partners trim waste, reduce costs and increase revenues. More than 350 healthcare customers today use Edifecs solutions to simplify and unify financial and clinical transactions. In addition, Edifecs develops supply chain management solutions to support worldwide customers in non-healthcare industry segments. Edifecs is based in Bellevue, WA, with operations internationally. Learn more about us at www.edifecs.com.

