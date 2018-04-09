Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Allogene) today announced the completion of the previously announced transaction between Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Allogene for Pfizer’s portfolio of assets related to allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapy, an investigational immune cell therapy approach to treating cancer.

On April 3, 2018, Allogene and Pfizer announced that the companies had entered into a definitive asset contribution agreement for Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR T portfolio. As a result of the completed agreement, Allogene has received from Pfizer the rights to 16 preclinical CAR T assets licensed from Cellectis and Servier and one clinical asset licensed from Servier, UCART19, an allogeneic CAR T therapy that is being developed for treatment of CD19-expressing hematological malignancies. In partnership with Servier, UCART19 is initially being developed in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and is currently in Phase 1. UCART19 utilizes TALEN® gene editing technology pioneered and owned by Cellectis.

With the agreement completed, Allogene is well-positioned to rapidly advance the portfolio of CAR T assets contributed by Pfizer into potential innovative new therapies, and ultimately to reach patients in need more quickly. “The completion of our agreement with Pfizer represents a bold undertaking by leaders in the field to expedite the development of the next wave of cancer immunotherapies,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Allogene.

Pfizer will continue to participate financially in the CAR T portfolio’s development through a 25 percent ownership stake in Allogene. Prior to the agreement's completion, Gilead Sciences joined Allogene’s premier Series A investment consortium that already included TPG, Vida Ventures, BellCo Capital, the University of California Office of the Chief Investment Officer, and Pfizer, among others.

