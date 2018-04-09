Translations.com and MD Systems Expand GlobalLink Connect for Drupal 8

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Translations.com, a division of TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the release of the latest version of GlobalLink Connect for Drupal 8.

The solution is designed to help streamline the process of launching and maintaining multilingual content in Drupal by automating manual tasks related to content export and import. The new release offers a vendor management dashboard to centralize translations across the enterprise in one, easy-to-access location.

Translations.com first built GlobalLink Connect support for Drupal in 2010. Under the advisement of Drupal expert Gábor Hojtsy, Translations.com opted in 2016 to contribute back to the community by investing with MD Systems in the Translation Management Tools (TMGMT) module that supports the localization of content stored within Drupal 8.

New and expanded features include:

Increased support for special field types, such as the Metatag module

Added assistance for translating web forms

Enhancements to in-context translation and client review

Improved support for suggestions and embedded references

UX improvement: Ability to request translation jobs for multiple languages

Submit multiple jobs and receive a visual progress report

“With the TMGMT GlobalLink connector, websites can easily be connected with Translations.com’s GlobalLink Connect platform and their professional translators worldwide. We’re excited that the collaboration with the agile GlobalLink development team brought strong momentum to the TMGMT project,” said Miro Dietiker, Founder of MD Systems.

Nick Panagopoulos, Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances at Translations.com, commented, “Over the past decade, open source technologies have gone from being used on a fringe basis across our global enterprise customers to becoming the system of record for some our largest customers. In the MarTech ecosystem, the Drupal community has played a fundamental role in the expansion of open source in large enterprises. We’re very proud to support the community with this investment and look forward to the innovation it will bring.”

GlobalLink Connect for Drupal is available for download at drupal.org. For additional information, visit translations.com/globallink or meet with our team at DrupalCon April 9–13.

About Translations.com

Translations.com is the world’s largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ Translations.com’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.

About MD Systems

MD Systems is a leading Drupal innovator. With a unique team of international Open Source minds, they are responsible for the architecture of some of the most important modules in the Drupal ecosystem and a variety of Drupal projects.

Our experts form alliances with service providers to sustainably advance multiple Open Source initiatives like Drupal TMGMT and help large-scale projects to successfully adopt the solutions.