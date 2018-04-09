Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard announced that Phillips 66 will integrate Masterpass into its My Phillips 66 App later this year. Mastercard’s digital payment service will enable Phillips 66 customers to simply and securely pay both at the pump and in the convenience store within the My Phillips 66 App.

Masterpass securely stores all payment information, including card details, shipping details, and payment preference – making the gas tank the only thing consumers need to remember to fill.

“We are delighted to partner with Phillips 66 to reduce friction in travel,” said Linda Kirkpatrick, executive vice president, U.S. Merchants and Acceptance, Mastercard. “With the integration of Masterpass into the My Phillips 66, My Conoco and My 76 apps, we will enhance speed and security for consumers and allow them to fuel up and get back to their day.”

Through the Phillips 66 Apps, Masterpass will soon be accepted at the more than 6,500 Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 locations in the U.S, making it easier to find a station, securely allow payment authorization and receive rewards on the go.

“With Masterpass integrated into our Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 apps, consumers will enjoy a simple and secure fueling experience,” said Rod Palmer, General Manager, Marketing Services for Phillips 66. “Masterpass will give our consumers more choice when buying gasoline and goods at Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 branded sites.”

