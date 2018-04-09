McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas

NEW ALBANY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation announced the launch of Health Mart Atlas, the largest network of high-performing community pharmacies dedicated to delivering high quality care with a personal touch. The new joint venture, created with McKesson AccessHealth and American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc.’s (APCI’s) American Pharmacy Network Solutions (APNS), will manage core PSAO services, including third-party PBM and payor contracting, credentialing, central pay, and MAC pricing appeals for community pharmacy, including all current AccessHealth and APNS members.

“Health Mart Atlas is one more way McKesson is delivering on our commitment to community pharmacies,” said Chris Dimos, president, Retail Solutions, McKesson Corporation. “These pharmacies are an important part of the communities they serve and they put the patient at the center of everything they do. Our model supports what community pharmacists do best, which is delivering better patient care.”

With the new joint venture, more than 6,600 pharmacies will take advantage of being a member of the nation’s largest PSAO.

“Health Mart Atlas was created to support the success of community pharmacies given the challenges they face today – lower reimbursements, narrow networks, industry consolidation and a general sense of uncertainty. The strength of Health Mart Atlas ensures that community pharmacies are included in the right networks to continue to provide quality care to patients and perform to their highest potential as the industry evolves to value-based care models,” said Eyad Farah, vice president and general manager, Health Mart Atlas. “We’re committed to maintaining the largest network of high-performing pharmacies because we believe that when patients are given a choice, they will choose the superior care and personal touch they receive from community pharmacists.”

Health Mart Atlas is focused on making managed-care easier for community pharmacies by helping to identify opportunities that are right for their needs, and giving pharmacies the time to focus on those opportunities. Health Mart Atlas also provides key partnerships with vendors such as EQuIPP, Mirixa, PrescribeWellness and RelayHealth Pharmacy to provide access to tools and solutions designed to help improve pharmacy performance.

“We are excited to join with McKesson in this joint venture to continue to level the playing field for community pharmacies,” said Tim Hamrick, chief executive officer, APCI. “With Health Mart Atlas, our combined expertise and the strength of the Health Mart brand will help independent pharmacies across the nation face the challenges of the managed-care marketplace.”

About Health Mart Atlas

Health Mart Atlas is the managed-care solution for more than 6,600 small and medium chain pharmacies, nationwide. Health Mart Atlas provides its pharmacies with access to narrow networks through strategic contracting, increases pharmacy efficiencies through its consolidated reimbursement processes, and delivers the tools needed to help its pharmacies remain top clinical performers in today’s shifting industry. As a market leader in managed-care solutions and support for community pharmacies, Health Mart Atlas provides the expertise and tools needed to help its pharmacies have continued access to patients and the right networks to compete in the evolving market. Click here to learn more.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation, currently ranked 5th on the FORTUNE 500, is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful — all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named the “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit mckesson.com.