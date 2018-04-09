Australia Post Executes Multi-Year Agreement for Point of Sale Transformation Powered by Oneview Digital Store Platform

BOSTON, MELBOURNE, Australia & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneView Commerce (AIM: ONEV), the retail industry’s leading provider of digital point of sale (POS), announced today that Australia Post has signed a multi-year SaaS agreement for OneView’s Cloud POS framework and Enterprise Promotions module to support a mobile point of sale solution.

This agreement will continue the work completed during a proof of concept, conducted from November 2017 to March 2018, and will deliver a foundational sales and service platform designed to re-invent the customer experience at selected outlets across their network. The programme will provide Australia Post with more flexibility in how they engage with customers across their network and support the longer-term strategy of expansion of products and services offered at Australia Post locations through a variety of digital in-store formats including mobile, kiosk and over the counter. As demonstrated during the proof of concept, OneView’s innovative framework provides Australia Post with the capabilities they require to enable new customer experiences and extend service offerings rapidly on a modern cloud platform.

“2018 promises to be a big year for our organization as we continue our strategic transformation to support the digital revolution. We remain focused on re-inventing the store experience while maximizing our existing digital assets and capabilities,” said David McNamara, General Manager Post Office Network at Australia Post. “As demonstrated during the detailed proof of concept, the OneView solution fits well with our goals to expand and transform the sales and service capabilities at our outlets.”

The OneView Digital Store Platform is expected to reduce costs associated with the current technology footprint by leveraging a SaaS offering and providing 4G capabilities on a mobile platform. With OneView’s API-first design, Australia Post can tailor the solution to meet continuously evolving customer expectations. Additionally, with features including shared basket and cross channel, OneView provides Australia Post with a foundation to re-imagine every experience as their business continues to adapt to a digital economy.

OneView Chief Executive Officer Linda Palanza shared, “We are pleased with the outcome of the proof of concept as it clearly demonstrates OneView’s ability to deliver on Australia Post’s unique transformation objectives. We look forward to continuing our close working relationship with the team and are pleased to have them join a select list of global retailers who have embraced OneView’s digital and cloud-based point of sale capabilities acting as the digital hub of customer experience and engagement in the store.”

Large teams will remain engaged in both Melbourne and Boston to continue the implementation of the OneView Digital Store as a foundation element in Australia Post’s vision for their outlets.

About The Australia Postal Corporation (Australia Post)

Since the founding of the first post office in New South Wales in 1809, Australia Post has expanded delivery to more than 11.7 million addresses across Australia and to more than 190 countries around the world. Almost two thirds of its 4,400-plus outlets are privately owned and operate as licensed post offices. There are also 762 community postal agencies. One of the country’s most trusted brands, The Australian Postal Corporation, comprising StarTrack, Decipha, SecurePay, MailPlus, Mail Call and POLi, competes in the global parcels and eCommerce services markets. Headquartered in Melbourne with offices and facilities across the country, more than 50,000 people are involved in Australian Post operations, including more than 34,000 employees in its integrated delivery, logistics, retail and eCommerce network.

About OneView Commerce

OneView Commerce is a pioneer in digital store transformation, helping global retailers implement successful unified commerce strategies that center on the critical engagement in-store. The company’s cloud-based Digital Store Platform combines digital point of sale, real-time inventory management, and enterprise promotions to deliver a comprehensive store solution that drives increased footfalls, expands basket size and maximizes process optimization to improve margins. OneView enables the exchange of powerful store information across the enterprise to positively impact sales, business operations and customer experience. Discount Tire Corporation, Travis Perkins plc, Wickes, Molton Brown, and Carhartt are among the global retailers revolutionizing their stores with OneView Commerce. For more information, visit www.oneviewcommerce.com. Twitter: @oneviewcommerce.

OneView is a registered trademark of OneView Commerce. All other trademarks belong to their respective companies.