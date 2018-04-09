Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAB SHOW 2018 – Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, announced today that Grass Valley, a Belden brand, has selected Mellanox Rivermax™ Media Acceleration software library and Mellanox ConnectX®-5 network adapters to accelerate iTX, Grass Valley’s leading integrated playout platform for broadcast television. Leveraging Mellanox acceleration technology for streaming applications, the iTX platform provides world-leading scalability with 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) technology, reducing overall CAPEX and OPEX expenses.

Grass Valley’s iTX is the world’s most widely-deployed and advanced playout platform for broadcast television. The iTX integrated playout platform offers future-readiness with full format flexibility, as well as multi-resolution support and exceptional scalability, while also delivering end-to-end workflow tools for a higher level of process automation. Integrating the Mellanox Rivermax media acceleration software library and Mellanox ConnectX-5 network adapters into the iTX platform fulfills customer requirements for supporting a complete range of uncompressed IP formats and resolutions. Specifically, UHD playout customers can now seamlessly transition to a full IP infrastructure.

“We are excited to work with Mellanox and to integrate Rivermax technology into our iTX platform,” said Raed Al Tikriti vice president, content delivery, Grass Valley. “Mellanox Rivermax and ConnectX-5 25-Gigabit Ethernet network adapters create the most efficient solution available on the market for streaming UHD over IP.”

“The Rivermax media streaming software library is optimized for high bandwidth video streaming and enables IP-standards compliance, simplifying the transition of UHD streaming to IP-based technologies,” said Gilad Shainer, vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. “We are proud of our relationship with broadcast industry leader Grass Valley. Leveraging the unique capabilities of Rivermax streaming library and ConnectX-5 hardware based packet pacing, Grass Valley’s iTX platform reaches leading performance and CPU-efficiency for streaming 4K UHD video on a Microsoft Windows® platform.”

Rivermax Streaming Acceleration

Mellanox Rivermax implements an optimized software library API for media-streaming applications. Rivermax leverages industry-leading ConnectX-5 hardware flow acceleration features to deliver world-class streaming performance in a unique, fully SMPTE ST 2110-21 compliant, IP-based solution. Rivermax delivers a record 100 Gigabits per second per single CPU core of packet-paced streams, freeing up CPU cores for application processing and allowing more streams on a single server. Rivermax streaming acceleration enables the use of common off-the-shelf servers for High Definition (HD) to UHD flows.

