Tandem Diabetes Care and Movi SpA Announce Agreement for Distribution of Insulin Pump Products in Italy

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: tndm), a medical device company and manufacturer of the only touchscreen insulin pumps available in the United States, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Movi SpA to commercialize Tandem’s t:slim X2™ Insulin Pump in Italy.

“Partnering with experienced insulin pump distributors is key to our international commercialization strategy as we work to expand available insulin pump options for patients and healthcare providers worldwide,” said Kim Blickenstaff, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care. “Movi shares in our passion to help improve the lives of people with diabetes, and we look forward to working with them to bring the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump to the diabetes communities in Italy.”

“We are proud to offer the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump to people with type 1 diabetes and healthcare providers in Italy, to provide an innovative and reliable alternative to the current market option,” said Enrico Piero Bassani, President of Movi. “We thank Tandem Diabetes Care for trusting us as their distributor for Italy, and we look forward to bringing the benefits of Tandem’s products to the patients and clinics that we service.”

Under the terms of the arrangement Movi will perform all sales, marketing and customer training and support for Tandem’s products. Timing for availability of Tandem products in Italy has not yet been announced.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2™ Insulin Pump, the only pump capable of remote feature updates using a personal computer and the only available pump with Dexcom G5® Mobile CGM integration. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care and t:slim X2 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Dexcom and Dexcom G5 are registered trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company’s distribution agreement with Movi SpA and the anticipated availability of the Company’s products outside the United States. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including: risks associated with the development of new products generally, including possible delays in the Company’s product development programs; possible future actions of regulatory bodies or governmental authorities, including the potential that the Company may not achieve CE Mark approval for the Company’s products when anticipated; the potential that the Company’s agreement with Movi SpA could be terminated; as well as other risks identified in Tandem’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The companies undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.