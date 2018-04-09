Ooyala and Avid Collaborate on Media Asset Management Solution Giving Content Companies Additional Flexibility

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooyala has collaborated with Avid® to integrate the new Flex Media Platform into Avid MediaCentral®. The new Flex Media Platform now provides comprehensive, fully integrated media logistics functionality. With this new integration, Ooyala and Avid now offer a best-of-breed solution to get content to consumers seamlessly, rapidly and in a manner that is truly streamlined to maximize ROI.

“Media companies are managing growing inventories of high quality content, and they want a solution that eliminates the complexity of the process while increasing operational efficiencies,” said Jonathan Huberman, CEO, Ooyala. “Being an Avid Alliance Partner means customers won’t have to uproot their existing tools and systems in order to have the most comprehensive solution possible. They can now leverage the advanced Media Logistics capabilities of the Flex Media Platform seamlessly within their existing Avid infrastructure.”

Managing video assets is a common challenge for many media companies that handle large amounts of content yet lack efficient metadata capabilities. Ooyala, a leading provider of software and services that simplify the complexity of producing, streaming and monetizing video, solves this challenge with the Flex Media Platform. It is an open and extensible video production, delivery and content-supply-chain-optimization platform that simplifies and streamlines the process of managing, curating, orchestrating, publishing, measuring and monetizing video content. Among other features, the platform can automate the assignment and management of metadata across complex, fast-growing inventories of video assets.

The integration empowers customers with advanced metadata modelling using metadata aggregated from a variety of sources. Assets can be seamlessly transferred from cloud-based storage into existing Avid production environments.

“By integrating the metadata capabilities of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform, we’re powering a best-of-breed solution that provides a ‘single source of truth’ and better overall orchestration of the process,” said Ed Caracappa, Sr. Director Global Alliances at Avid. “We’re now able to provide modern content supply chain solutions to digital media production processes that continue to become vastly more complex.”

Ooyala will showcase its new Flex Media Platform at NAB 2018 in Las Vegas, with hands-on demos at the Ooyala booth #SV1000 in the Silver Parking Lot, just outside the North Hall entrance.

About Ooyala:

For over 10 years, Ooyala has been at the forefront of shaping the OTT and media workflow revolutions as a leading provider of software and solutions that optimize the production, distribution and monetization of media. National Rugby League, Dell, SkySports and Media Prima are global customers that rely on the Ooyala Flex Media Platform to successfully produce, manage, and distribute media and become more efficient, more open and more extensible to meet the evolving needs of their viewers.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Ooyala is a US based subsidiary of global telecommunications and IT services company, Telstra, with offices in Chennai, Cologne, Dallas, Guadalajara, London, Madrid, New York, Paris, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, and sales operations in many other countries across the globe. For more information, visit www.ooyala.com.

For inquiries, contact us or email sales@ooyala.com.

Avid, Interplay, and Media Composer are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

The Interplay name is used with the permission of the Interplay Entertainment Corp. which bears no responsibility for Avid products.