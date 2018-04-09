Guarachi Wine Partners Signs Araex Grands Fine Spanish Wines

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guarachi Wine Partners is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership with ARAEX Grands Spanish Fine Wines and the U.S. launch of wine brands Gran Sello and Baigorri. Guarachi, known for its pioneering history of developing wine brands, has an extensive distribution network and in-depth knowledge of selling imported wines in the American market. ARAEX Grands Spanish Fine Wines, a 25 year-old veteran in the industry and the leading group of independent Spanish winegrowers, assigned Guarachi Wine Partners as their exclusive U.S. Importer for Gran Sello and Baigorri.

Alex Guarachi, CEO of Guarachi Wine Partners, founded the company more than 30 years ago by hand selecting the most promising Chilean wines with the hope of sharing his passion and educating the American consumer. As his business began to grow, he expanded his knowledge and expertise to South American wines, and later other leading winegrowing regions around the world, including Spain.

“I frequently sample wines from all over the world to keep my finger on the pulse of up and coming brands,” said Guarachi. “After seeing the interest in premium wines continue to grow rapidly over the past three decades, I’m more passionate today than ever in helping wine brands develop a presence in the U.S. Over the next few years, I am looking to expand our portfolio to include new brands from top appellations, both imported and domestic, that offer amazing quality and/or value to U.S. wine consumers.”

“We’re excited to be partnering with Guarachi Wine Partners. Their experience in this industry will allow us to continue to grow and bring unique wines to the market,” said Javier de Galarreta, Founder of ARAEX.

Gran Sello wines are traditional Spanish cavas (sparkling Brut & Brut Rosé) produced in a unique area called Catalunya. The higher altitude and cooler nighttime temperatures in this part of the Mediterranean create a fresher style of grapes in the Spanish sparkling wines. Using Chardonnay as a blending varietal, Gran Sello features fruity and elegant notes with pleasant acidity that compliments the tapas culture of dining. Starting in April, Gran Sello Brut and Brut Rosé will be available exclusively at select Kroger grocery store banners nationwide.

Baigorri is a modern winery built seven stories underground in the village of Samaniego in Rioja Alavesa. It uses only gravity to create complex red wines using cutting-edge technology. With a passion for integrating wine and art, the architecture unifies both from the buildings to the vineyards. The result is a collection of well-rounded, modern wines with a distinct personality. Their carefully curated selection will be available late 2018 and include the following products: Crianza, Tempranillo Reserva, Blanco and Vin de Garage.

For more information, please visit www.guarachiwinepartners.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT GUARACHI WINE PARTNERS

Headquartered in Los Angeles and founded by Alex Guarachi in 1985, Guarachi Wine Partners is a privately held global importer, marketer and innovator of fine wines from Argentina, Chile, France, Italy, Spain and the United States. To learn more about Guarachi Wine Partners and its products, visit www.guarachiwinepartners.com, or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT ARAEX GRANDS SPANISH FINE WINES

Javier Galarreta founded ARAEX Grands Spanish Fine Wines 25 years ago, combining 13 prestigious winegrowers from the best wine regions in Spain, including Rioja, Ribera del Duero, Toro, Rias Baixas, Rueda, Navarra, La Mancha, Cava and Bizkaiko Txakolina. Today, ARAEX Grands is present in more than 70 countries and is the leading group of independent Spanish winegrowers.