Frontier Communications Partners with California Secretary of State to Increase Civic Engagement

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR), a national leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities announced today it has joined as a partner in Democracy at Work, the California Secretary of State’s nonpartisan voter education, awareness and registration program.

“Frontier is proud to partner with the Secretary of State to promote civic engagement in the communities we serve. An engaged electorate is vital to a healthy democracy and thriving economy,” said Joe Gamble, Frontier’s West Region senior vice president. “Frontier’s expansive network system will play a vital role in helping inform eligible voters on ways to participate in our democracy; and our expanded broadband network in rural areas will further facilitate online voter registration.”

As a public service, Frontier will leverage its FiOS® Broadband Internet network and FiOS Television communication channels to support the Democracy at Work program and help spread the word about voter registration and voting to employees, customers and communities across California.

“Frontier’s diverse digital network provides a powerful platform to communicate directly with voters and enable new opportunities for online voter registration,” said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla. “This partnership shows how government and business working together can harness the power of technology to strengthen our democracy. I thank Frontier for signing up to join our Democracy at Work program and applaud their commitment to serve California’s communities.”

Throughout the 2018 election cycle, voter awareness messages from the Democracy at Work program will be displayed on digital billboards along Southern California freeways in key parts of Frontier’s service territory, in public service announcements on the Frontier FiOS TV broadcast system, on paperless bills for Frontier customers, and on Frontier social media.

In addition, a Frontier employee message campaign will include reminders that California law allows time off to vote on election day. Democracy at Work posters at Frontier work sites statewide will identify key election dates, voter registration deadlines and information on how to register to vote online.

