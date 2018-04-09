ExxonMobil Joins The Recycling Partnership with $1.5 Million Commitment

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global leader ExxonMobil is the first energy company to join The Recycling Partnership, a rapidly growing national nonprofit that leverages corporate investment to transform recycling for good in hundreds of communities across the country. Through support and collaboration, ExxonMobil, along with 34 other companies including Coca-Cola, Target, Amazon, Pepsi, Starbucks and P&G, is helping The Recycling Partnership create a sustainable future through recycling.

“We’re pleased to welcome ExxonMobil to The Partnership,” says Keefe Harrison, CEO of The Recycling Partnership. “Their $1.5 million investment in our organization shows a dedicated commitment to help us deliver measurable and sustainable change to peoples’ everyday lives through improved recycling system solutions. As our first energy industry partner, ExxonMobil recognizes that collaboration, across and within industries, is a key to building sustainable communities.”

In just four short years, The Recycling Partnership has reached 33 million households in 640 communities, which is almost a quarter of the U.S. population through its efforts to improve recycling access and increase the quality of recyclables. Since 2014, the nonprofit has leveraged $29 million in infrastructure diverting a total of 115 million pounds of recyclables from landfills, avoiding 164,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas and saving 2.0 trillion BTUs.

“At ExxonMobil, we believe our fundamental purpose is to help improve peoples’ lives and empower human progress,” says Dave Andrew, vice president of sustainability at ExxonMobil. “We are committed to providing sustainable solutions that make modern life possible so future generations can thrive. Expanding community access to efficient recycling systems is a priority for us, and we are very excited to be a part of the great work The Recycling Partnership is doing in this area.”

The Recycling Partnership’s goal is to help every family in America recycle and recycle well, so that the country can double its current recycling rate and capture 22 million more tons of recyclables per year, avoid 50 million metric tons of greenhouse gas annually, and save $250 million in contamination costs every year.

“Thanks to our partnership with global companies like ExxonMobil, which recognize the value of supporting our sustainability mission, we will be able to move closer to making the circular economy mainstream,” says Harrison. “We will also be able to have a much larger impact on the health of our planet and peoples’ everyday lives now and in the future.”

About The Recycling Partnership

The Recycling Partnership (www.recyclingpartnership.org) is a national nonprofit organization that leverages corporate partner funding to transform recycling for good in cities and towns all across America. As the only organization in the country that engages the full recycling supply chain from the corporations that manufacture products and packaging to local governments charged with recycling to industry end markets, haulers, material recovery facilities, and converters; The Recycling Partnership positively impacts recycling at every step in the process. By the end of 2018, The Recycling Partnership expects to have served 750 communities with tools, resources and technical support, provided 500,000 recycling carts, reached 40 million households, and helped companies and cities invest more than $33 million in recycling infrastructure.