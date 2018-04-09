CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope and co-owned CCI and CCAI (collectively, CCI) have reached an agreement that resolves all litigation between the parties in India and the United States. The litigation relates to advanced base station antenna technologies that enable better performance in wireless networks.

Under the terms of the agreement, CommScope has taken a worldwide license to CCI’s patents directed to asymmetrical twin beam antenna techniques. CCI and its co-owned affiliates have taken worldwide licenses to specific CommScope patents relating to systems for enabling electrical tilt in base station antennas. Both parties recognize the validity, scope and applicability of their relevant patents and fully acknowledge the fundamental principles and techniques underpinning the relevant patents.

CommScope and CCI have made substantial investments in research and development in these areas, and each recognizes the need to protect the patentee’s rights while allowing for appropriate licensing agreements that allow customers to have access to the most up to date technologies at fairly competing sources. This agreement provides freedom of design for their technical teams and should accelerate further research and development while improving their ability to compete in global markets. Further details of the agreement will not be disclosed.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) helps design, build and manage wired and wireless networks around the world. As a communications infrastructure leader, we shape the always-on networks of tomorrow. For more than 40 years, our global team of greater than 20,000 employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Discover more at http://www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

About CCI and CCI Antennas:

CCI is a network infrastructure innovation company providing mobile operators around the world with cost effective, revenue increasing RF solutions that are rapidly deployable, fit-for-purpose and maximize the use of valuable spectrum and existing network investments. CCI delivers field proven solutions for coverage enhancement, densification and capacity, interference reduction, spectrum re-farming and the co-location of LTE, UMTS and emerging 5G technologies. CCI continues to expand its portfolio with patented antenna solutions, small cell deployment and backhaul solutions as well as industry defining portable PIM analyzers. Communication Components Antenna Inc. (CCI Antenna) is CCI’s affiliate company based in Ottawa Canada where its antenna products are developed. For more information, visit www.cciproducts.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.