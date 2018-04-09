Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world’s first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, today announced that it has launched a new, Ku-band Multi-Channel Per Carrier (MCPC) media platform for Central and Eastern Europe. As part of the IntelsatOne terrestrial network, the platform will provide regional and international programmers with a cost-effective solution that will enable them to expand their reach to cable headends, Direct-to-Home (DTH) and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) distribution.

Encompass Digital Media (Encompass), a global technology services company delivering end-to-end video solutions to broadcast and media companies, will provide multiplexing services for the platform from its facility in London, and Intelsat will provide further ground and uplink facilities from its Fuchsstadt, Germany teleport. Programmers will be able to contribute standard (SD) or high definition (HD) content from anywhere around the world via Intelsat’s global satellite fleet, the IntelsatOne network or through Encompass’ network. The platform is set to support MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 compression technology, and Intelsat’s high-powered wide beams, optimized for DTH, can be received with 60cm antennas in much of its coverage area.

The new MCPC platform will provide programmers with immediate access to 1°West, one of Europe’s premier video neighborhoods, located on the Intelsat 10-02 satellite. With four leading DTH platforms and over 425 unique channels reaching approximately 18 million households across Europe, programmers will have access to a highly reliable solution for cable/IPTV and affiliate distribution, will have the ability to leverage the platform’s high quality, existing channel content, and will have an opportunity to cost-effectively launch new channels and test new markets.

“Intelsat and Encompass have a strong history of working together to deliver innovative solutions that enable international programmers to cost effectively grow their distribution network,” said Rob Cerbone, Intelsat’s VP and General Manager, Media. “Working closely with Encompass, we will be able to provide international programmers with immediate access to millions of households, enabling them to distribute high-quality, secure, differentiated and entertaining content to viewers across Central and Eastern Europe.”

“Our longstanding partnership with Intelsat provides international programmers with a simple, turnkey solution for content distribution,” said Encompass’ Marc Bruce, Managing Director, APAC & EMEA. “The new MCPC platform at 1°West will provide our customers with immediate access to one of the leading video neighborhoods in Europe, the ability to operate more efficiently and deliver high-quality and compelling content to their viewers.”

