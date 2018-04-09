Kestra Financial Recruits Griffin Financial Group

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial), an industry-leading independent advisor platform, today announced it has been selected by Griffin Financial Group as its platform of choice to support its financial advisors.

Led by partners Kitt Griffin and Steven Livitz, the advisors of Griffin Financial Group specialize in both traditional advisory and brokerage services. Mr. Griffin and Mr. Livitz have a combined 45 years of experience in financial services. Collectively, the professionals at Griffin Financial Group oversee $120 million in assets under management.

“As the financial services industry continues to consolidate, sophisticated firms like Griffin Financial Group seek long-term partners that can offer the resources necessary to grow their businesses,” said Daniel Schwamb, Senior Vice President of Business Development. “With decades of experience under their belts, Kitt and Steven are well-positioned to take advantage of Kestra Financial’s next-generation technology and advisor support services.”

Griffin Financial Group is the 14th firm to join Kestra Financial in 2018.

“Griffin Financial Group sought a partner that would enable us to streamline and grow our practice through increased efficiencies in technology and unparalleled wealth management solutions, both of which are core offerings at Kestra Financial,” said Griffin.

Prior to affiliating with Kestra Financial, Griffin Financial Group was associated with SII Investments.

“In partnering with Kestra Financial, we’re confident our shared values of providing superior client service and continuously innovating our offerings will take our practice to the next level,” said Livitz.

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention and advisor advocacy, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,800 independent financial advisors in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients. Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment advisers. For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.

Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Griffin Financial Group is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS.