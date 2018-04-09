Hive and 605 Partner on Joint Offering

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hive, an advanced tech company that uses AI and deep learning techniques to identify and capture metadata related to TV content through its Hive Media platform, has partnered on a joint offering with 605, an advanced data and analytics company focused on the media and entertainment industries. This joint offering is designed to provide deeper insights into both paid and earned media on television.

The two companies’ joint offering will be showcased at Hive’s exhibit (SL10030) at this year’s NAB Show, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV from April 9, 2018 through April 12, 2018.

Hive Media currently ingests over 200 channels of broadcasted TV across the U.S. and Europe. Every second of this footage is tagged using Hive Media’s proprietary deep learning models that automatically recognize brands, products and objects in real-time. Today, Hive Media is adding over 500 million metadata tags per day to a growing collection numbering in the hundreds of billions.

605 offers independent audience and attribution analytics that leverage large, complex data-sets to deliver deeper and more certain business insights to clients. This data combines scientifically-proven methods with one of the industry’s largest TV viewership datasets available. Unlike traditional sample-based approaches, 605 utilizes census-level data to deliver more accurate, granular and actionable results.

The combination of the two will provide powerful insights for marketers and programmers seeking a deeper understanding of brand exposure and audience engagement within linear TV content. As part of the agreement, Hive Media and 605 will fuse aggregated, second-by-second viewership data with Hive Media’s tagged TV content, to deliver comprehensive content analytics such as brand exposure, audience engagement, tune-in/tune-out and conversion.

Hive Media can recognize in-show advertising and products by brand and type, anywhere they happen on television. Whether it is a brand’s storefront signage in a scene of the latest episode of Billions, to a logo on the boards of a New York Rangers hockey game, to a logo on a golfer’s hat during coverage of the Masters Tournament, Hive Media is able to identify that brand impression and 605 can help them assign a value to that impression.

“We are excited to finally start understanding the wealth of TV data we have at our disposal,” said Kevin Guo, Co-Founder and CEO of Hive. “Having 605 as our partner will be invaluable in this process. When we combine our tagged content with 605’s viewership data, we can extract incredibly powerful insights to help broadcasters and brands optimize their on-screen strategies.”

“Hive Media’s ability to capture both paid and earned brand exposure on more than 200 linear channels is truly unique,” said Ben Tatta, Co-Founder and President of 605. “This partnership is an important step forward in our effort to fill the measurement void in television and to provide clients with deeper, more valuable insights into the impact of TV.”

Hive Media does not share customers’ personally identifiable data with outside sources, only insights that they have been derived from in-house analysis and measurements. Hive Media and 605 will collaborate in bringing this advanced measurement solution to their respective clients.

About 605

605 is a newly created fully-operational and well-financed company that offers unique, independent audience measurement and analytics that optimize programming and marketing initiatives within the media, sports, and entertainment industries. The company was created by Dolan Family Ventures through its acquisition of Analytics Media Group and access to set-top box data from an extensive network of partners across the country. To learn more, visit our website at 605.tv.

About Hive

Hive is a deep learning company started by two Stanford graduate students studying machine learning and computer vision. The company focuses primarily on understanding visual content, and through Hive Media, is aiming to build the world’s largest database of structured media content. Hive is based in San Francisco and has raised over $30M from a number of well-known investors, including General Catalyst and 8VC. Visit thehive.ai to learn more.