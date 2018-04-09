NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dayton Physicians Network (DPN) and Flatiron Health today announced that they have expanded their partnership with the addition of OncoEMR®, OncoTrials® and Oncology Care Model services in addition to DPN’s use of OncoAnalytics® from Flatiron’s OncoCloudTM suite.

“It was the right time for us to increase the efficiency of our organization now and pave the path for a strong future in community oncology,” said Dr. Charles Bane, DPN’s president.

“One of the main drivers for this decision was to enhance our ability to report for the OCM and MIPS,” shared Susan Melton, director of IT at DPN.

DPN will be transitioning to the OncoCloud suite through a consultative implementation that will aim to improve practice efficiency and processes while simultaneously transitioning technology platforms. Flatiron and DPN will combine their mutual expertise in managing healthcare information technology conversions with a specific eye towards enhancing the patient experience.

"Dayton Physicians Network has been an excellent business partner, so we are very excited that they have decided to expand their work with Flatiron,” said Nat Turner, CEO and co-founder, Flatiron Health. “We look forward to continuing to help their clinicians provide the best care for their patients and to help them to grow their clinical trials network."

About Dayton Physicians Network

Dayton Physicians Network’s mission is to earn the trust of our patients and colleagues by exceeding their expectations in Quality of Care, Scope of Service, Compassion, Timeliness and Cost Effectiveness.

Founded in 2006 and taking a Patient Centered approach for care with 50 providers and 350 employees. We provide support services for patients and their loved ones offering immediate care at 12 practice convenient locations close to home.

DPN offers Hematology, Medical and Radiation Oncology, Imaging, Urology with an Advance Prostate Cancer Center, Lab Services, Clinical Research and a Survivorship Program. For more information, visit www.daytonphysician.com.

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthcare technology and services company focused on accelerating cancer research and improving patient care. Our platform enables cancer researchers and care providers to learn from the experience of every patient. Currently, Flatiron partners with over 265 community cancer clinics, six major academic research centers and 14 out of the top 15 therapeutic oncology companies. For more information, visit www.flatiron.com.