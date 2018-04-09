Vizient Agreement with Medisolv Offers Providers Two Solutions for Quality Reporting Requirements

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To help member hospitals and affiliated physicians simplify the performance reporting requirements for quality data, Vizient, Inc. announces an agreement with Medisolv, Inc. for its quality reporting and management software solutions. The agreement includes software solutions that enable the capture and submission of electronic clinical quality measures (eCQMs) by hospitals and Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) data from eligible clinicians in ambulatory or inpatient settings.

Quality reporting is complex and places a significant reporting burden on hospitals and providers. Submission of electronic quality data is mandatory for hospitals (CMS IQR, TJC ORYX®) and could put Medicare revenue at risk for those who do not successfully meet reporting requirements. Providers get extra bonus points for reporting quality data electronically in MIPS.

These solutions will help to alleviate this burden by making reporting more efficient. Users can drill down to the patient-level details and visually understand measure logic for easy data validation without the need for custom programming. The tools will also help to create a more comprehensive quality program that will assist hospitals and providers in meeting their regulatory and accreditation program requirements.

“Hospitals and their affiliated physicians are experiencing increasing data submission requirements related to payments and public reporting,” said Bharat Sundaram, president, analytics and advisory services at Vizient. “We are excited about the agreement with Medisolv because we believe these software tools will not only streamline reporting but also give members new data transparency into how they are performing in quality measures throughout the year.”

The Vizient agreement with Medisolv includes ENCOR for Electronic Measures module (2015 ONC Certified) for hospitals and the Eligible Clinicians module (MIPS) for providers. The software solution offers:

Ability to drill down to patient-level details

Flexible data loads for near-real-time performance measures

Submission services for both hospital and provider reporting programs

Support for CMS and The Joint Commission audits

Submission-ready data files for the CMS IQR, QPP and TJC ORYX® programs

Additionally, Vizient members are assigned a dedicated Medisolv clinical advisor to provide product training, support, data validation assistance and guidance on regulatory compliance issues.

“Our collaboration with Vizient will provide their members with advanced software tools to easily comply with the mandates of quality reporting programs, including eCQMs,” said Dr. Zahid Butt, chief executive officer for Medisolv. “Preparing hospitals and physicians to meet the ever-changing demands of a value-based world is challenging. With Medisolv’s suite of comprehensive quality solutions, health systems will be able to achieve superior levels of performance critical to both payments and public reporting.”

For more information about solutions from Vizient for ambulatory care providers visit: https://www.vizientinc.com/Our-solutions/Advisory-Solutions/Ambulatory-care

About Medisolv, Inc.

Medisolv is a national leader in quality reporting and management solutions covering electronic, abstracted and claims-based quality measures. Medisolv’s ENCOR is an integrated suite of software modules designed to measure and report your electronic quality measures and abstracted core measures to CMS and The Joint Commission quality reporting programs. These programs include the CMS physician (QPP/MIPS/AAPM), hospital inpatient (IQR) and hospital outpatient (OQR).

Medisolv’s ENCOR is 2015 Edition ONC certified for all ambulatory and hospital eCQMs and Medisolv is a 2018 CMS approved MIPS Qualified Registry. Medisolv is also an acceptable ORYX ® vendor for The Joint Commission. Medisolv quality reporting and management solutions have received the exclusive endorsement of the American Hospital Association (AHA).

For more information about Medisolv, visit www.medisolv.com.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, provides innovative data-driven solutions, expertise and collaborative opportunities that lead to improved patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient’s diverse membership base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and nonacute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. The Vizient brand identity represents the integration of VHA Inc., University HealthSystem Consortium and Novation, which combined in 2015, as well as MedAssets’ Spend and Clinical Resource Management (SCM) segment, including Sg2, which was acquired in 2016. In 2018, Vizient again received a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute. Vizient’s headquarters are in Irving, Texas, with locations in Chicago and other cities across the United States. Please visit www.vizientinc.com as well as our newsroom, blog, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube pages for more information about the company.