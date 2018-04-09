NTT Communications and Dimension Data Strengthen Their Hybrid IT Solution Globally

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT Communications (NTT Com) and Dimension Data have completed transferring cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) capability from Dimension Data to NTT Com under the "NTT cloud1" brand to deliver transformative, cloud-based solutions and innovation for clients of their sales channels. Unifying both companies’ cloud offerings will enable faster platform innovation, expanded connectivity options, as well as access to private cloud and "cloud native" services for clients.

1. Background

As clients’ ICT environments have become more complex, a comprehensive IT solution that meets clients’ expanded Hybrid IT needs is required.

To address this changing business dynamic, NTT Com and Dimension Data have combined their cloud IaaS capabilities under the management of NTT Com to offer a wider range of hybrid IT solutions for clients.

2. Expected value after combining cloud capabilities

(1) Enhanced cloud service portfolio to support clients’ business

Cloud services are available in 15 countries/regions and 35 datacenters.

In addition to a highly secure and reliable cloud platform that has been provided to NTT Com’s clients, NTT Com will expand its service portfolio by combining with Dimension Data’s private cloud and dedicated SAP platforms.

Enabling greater flexibility when choosing a hybrid environment to combine a private environment (private cloud and on-premises system including colocation) with third party public clouds.

Dimension Data clients will have access to NTT Com's world-leading SD-WAN, global data centers and DDoS protection service to realize seamless connectivity with cloud services and a higher level of security.

(2) End-to-end hybrid IT management of all IT systems

Clients have access to a cloud management platform that provides a ‘single pane of glass’ dashboard to manage the NTT Com cloud platforms as well as third party clouds, on-premises private clouds, colocation environment and network services.

(3) Enhanced ability to provide cloud services

The combined capabilities of NTT Com, Dimension Data and their technology partners will enhance the speed of service development with the latest technology, improve the quality of operations, and optimize procurement and deployment to accelerate clients’ business innovation.

3. Future Plan

NTT Com and Dimension Data will continue to drive innovation in hybrid IT solutions for their clients by strengthening development and management of cloud services.

4. Supporting Quotes

NTT Communications Senior Executive Vice President, Katsumi Nakata

“We have completed transferring Dimension Data’s cloud IaaS capability to NTT Com strengthening our cloud development and support capabilities, thanks to both companies' efforts driven by relevant members since the announcement last November. We will continue to strengthen Hybrid IT solutions and contribute to digital transformation journey of our clients.”

Dimension Data Group Chief Executive Officer, Jason Goodall

“Many of our clients have complex hybrid IT challenges and need services that are end-to-end and scale as per their specific requirements. It is clear that we can better serve our clients and offer them solutions that address their evolving challenges by combining our strengths. We are now equipped to deliver a more compelling value proposition and greater level of innovation in hybrid IT to the market and our clients.”

451 Research Founder & Research Vice President, William Fellows

“By bringing together cloud capabilities of NTT Com and Dimension Data, the existing clients of NTT Com and Dimension Data as well as new clients of NTT Group will have access to a comprehensive range of cloud services which will be continuously enhanced to meet clients' demand. NTT Group has in practice created a cloud factory to support customers’ digital transformation.”

1 NTT cloud is an umbrella brand describing the breadth and depth of the NTT group’s cloud solutions.

