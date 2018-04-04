Humanscale Launches First-Ever Task Chair Made with Recycled Fishing Nets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanscale is thrilled to introduce the Smart Ocean chair, an inventive adaption of the legendary Diffrient Smart chair that incorporates almost 2 lbs. of recycled fishing net material (NetPlus). Sourced from Bureo, an emerging venture developing innovative solutions to prevent ocean plastic pollution, this is the first tangible product of its new partnership and marks the first product available to purchase from the consortium of companies under the NextWave initiative.

“Fishing nets comprise approximately 10% of the plastic pollution in the ocean today,” says Humanscale Founder and CEO Robert King. “Our partnership with Bureo helps further our goal to achieve a net positive impact on our natural environment. The Smart Ocean task chair not only supports the health and comfort of our customers, but actually removes plastic from the ocean, supporting the overall health and well-being of a greater ecosystem.”

The nets used in the production of the new task chair are from Bureo’s Net Positiva recycling program, which facilitates the collection of discarded plastic fishing nets and provides incentives to participating coastal communities. The nets are then transformed into plastic pellets and used to manufacture quality products such as skateboards, sunglasses, and now — for the first time ever — an ergonomic task chair.

Founding members of the NextWave initiative, Humanscale and Bureo are leveraging supply chains as a means of keeping plastics out of the ocean. Smart Ocean is just the first solution to come to market. Humanscale plans to replicate material solutions across their product line, supporting the expansion of Bureo’s recycling program and lowering dependency on new plastics.

The like-minded companies share a common mission to achieve a net positive impact and are recipients of Living Product Challenge certification. Humanscale was the first company in the world to receive full certification in September 2016. Embarking on a journey to disrupt material sourcing, the two companies will work together to promote environmentally friendly design solutions.

“Focused on scaling and replicating our programs to collect and recycle discarded fishing nets, we strongly believe in the force of collaboration to align initiatives and expand impacts,” says Bureo’s co-founder and CEO David Stover. “The result is measurable and outcomes tangible as we work to prevent waste in our waterways and oceans. By joining forces with Humanscale, we are able to work cooperatively to innovate economically viable supply chain solutions that are expanding the new economy for previously discarded materials.”

About Humanscale

Humanscale is the leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work life. Through leveraging new technology in functional yet minimal designs, Humanscale transforms traditional offices into active, intelligent workspaces. Committed to making a net positive impact on the earth as well as our customers, Humanscale offers award-winning products designed with a focus on function, simplicity and longevity. For more information, visit www.humanscale.com.

About Bureo

Bureo, based in the US and Chile, is focused on finding solutions for the growing issue of plastic pollution in our oceans and initiating social change. Bureo’s Net+Positiva program provides fisherman with environmentally sound disposal points, while Bureo receives highly recyclable and durable raw materials. Headquartered in California, Bureo is a certified B-Corporation, a member of 1% for the Planet, and is a participating company in Patagonia's Tin Shed Ventures Fund, an internal fund supporting likeminded start-up companies having a positive impact on the environment. To find out more visit: www.bureo.co.

About NextWave

NextWave is a cross-industry, collaborative and open-source initiative originally convened by Dell Inc., and now led by Lonely Whale. NextWave is developing the first-ever commercial-scale ocean-bound plastics supply chain to keep plastics in the economy and out of the ocean. Founding member companies include General Motors, Trek Bicycle, Interface, Van de Sant, Humanscale, Bureo and Herman Miller. NextWave is supported by global thought leaders in scientific research and environmental advocacy including the UN Environment, 5Gyres Institute, Zoological Society of London and New Materials Institute. For more information, visit nextwaveplastics.org.