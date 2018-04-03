ProBiora Health Partners with The Jackson Galaxy Project to Support Oral Health in Sheltered Dogs and Cats

Casper the Cat is lapping up his EvoraPet oral care probiotics at the Berkshire Humane Society. The shelter is supplying all adopted pets with a 30-day supply of EvoraPet through the end of April.

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In partnership with The Jackson Galaxy Project, an acclaimed animal welfare program of GreaterGood.org, ProBiora Health has donated more than 3,000 units of EvoraPet® oral care probiotics to support the oral health of animals at humane societies and shelters from Connecticut to Texas.

EvoraPet is an all-natural probiotic specially formulated to support fresh breath, white teeth and healthy gums in dogs and cats. During National Pet Oral Dental Health Month in February, ProBiora Health matched every customer order of EvoraPet with a donation of a 30-day supply to a sheltered dog or cat. With assistance from The Jackson Galaxy Project, the campaign supplied 20 humane societies, rescue groups and shelters in 15 states:

Humane Society of Elmore County, Wetumpka, AL

All About Animals Rescue, Inc., Glendale, AZ

Protectors of Animals, Hartford, CT

Wood County Humane Society, Bowling Green, OH

Foster Pet Outreach, Edwards, IL

Almost Home Foundation, Schaumburg, IL

St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines, Westmont, IL

Allen County SPCA, Wayne, IN

Happy Tales Ranch and Rescue, Colfax, IA

Berkshire Humane Society, Pittsfield MA

Humane Animal Treatment Society, Mount Pleasant, MI

Harbor Humane Society, West Olive, MI

Ruff Start Rescue, Princeton, MN

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, Menands, NY

Humane Society of Adams County, Union, OH

Wilson County Animal control, Lebanon, TN

Austin Pets Alive in Austin, TX

Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, Georgetown TX

Humane Society of Harrison County, Morgantown, WV

Tina's K9 Rescue, Sparta, WI

“According to the American Veterinarian Medical Association, dental health is more than just a cosmetic issue for our pets; it can be a sign of serious oral care challenges,” said Chris Koski, CEO of ProBiora Health. “We created EvoraPet because we love pets and want them be healthy and happy. We’re grateful to Jackson Galaxy and GreaterGood.org for helping us reach out to amazing humane organizations around the country and contribute to the oral health of the dogs and cats they care for so selflessly.”

“Thousands of dogs and cats will enjoy improved oral health thanks to ProBiora Health’s generosity,” said Sandy Monterose, Director of The Jackson Galaxy Project. “We’re excited for the opportunity to partner with ProBiora Health in this wonderful effort. Chris and her team at ProBiora are doing a much-needed job raising awareness about the importance of oral health to the overall well-being of our dogs and cats, a cause that Jackson and our team are very passionate about.”

Many people are familiar with probiotics for digestive and immune health. ProBiora Health’s proprietary probiotics apply the same biological process to enhance oral health in both people and pets. EvoraPet’s patented blend of beneficial bacteria crowds out harmful bacteria in mouth, restoring the pet’s natural balance of beneficial bacteria. Sprinkling EvoraPet into a pet’s food just once a day results in fresher breath, whiter teeth and enhanced gum health without the fuss of brushing.

Through its National Pet Dental Health Month giving program, ProBiora Health enabled pet lovers across the nation to participate in maintaining the oral health of not only their own beloved “best friends” but rescued dogs and cats who haven’t yet found a loving home. Pet lovers can find more information about the ProBioraPet at www.probiorahealth.com

About ProBiora Health™, LLC:

ProBiora Health™, LLC develops and markets a complete line of proprietary probiotics that are specifically designed to enhance oral health for people and pets. Based on ProBiora3®, a patented blend of three naturally occurring strains of beneficial bacteria discovered by Dr. Jeffrey Hillman, ProBiora probiotics are the first probiotics specifically designed for and native to the mouth. ProBiora products naturally support healthy gums, whiten teeth and freshen breath. In December 2017, the company rebranded all its products under the ProBiora brand. EvoraPet can now be bought as ProBioraPet™. Led by CEO Christine Koski, ProBiora Health has expanded its reach to become the leading provider of oral probiotics in the United States. www.probiorahealth.com

About The Jackson Galaxy Project:

The Jackson Galaxy Project exists to improve the lives of animals at risk and help the people who care for them. The Project focuses on programs that drive innovation, improve animal spaces and shelter design, and provide knowledge to inspire and empower animal advocates. The Jackson Galaxy Project is a Signature Program of GreaterGood.org, a 501(c)3 charitable organization.

For more information visit www.jacksongalaxyproject.org.

About GreaterGood.org:

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. It accomplishes this mission by partnering with charitable organizations and administering programs worldwide that address hunger and illness (particularly in women and children), promote education and literacy, feed and care for rescued animals in shelters and sanctuaries, and protect wildlife and restore the environment. A suite of internally funded Signature Programs staffed by experts in their respected fields, furthers the mission of Giving Where It Matters.

Over the last 10 years, GreaterGood.org has granted over 100 million dollars to more than 3,000 charitable partners worldwide and created and operated several Signature Programs including Rescue Rebuild, Rescue Bank, Girl’s Voices and GROW. You can learn more about GreaterGood.org on our website or by following us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.