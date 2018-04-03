Threat Stack Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud SecOps Program to Enable Companies to Achieve Cloud Security Goals

The Cloud SecOps Program is the first end-to-end offering that provides deep security expertise alongside the power of the Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform®.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Threat Stack, the leading Cloud Security platform for security and operations teams, today announced the launch of the Threat Stack Cloud SecOps Program℠ to help companies integrate security and operations initiatives, reduce risk and make security a business enabler. The Cloud SecOps Program is the first end-to-end offering that provides deep security expertise alongside the power of the Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform®. This integrated solution enables companies to securely leverage modern infrastructure and DevOps at scale without recruiting hard-to-find security talent or struggling to interpret and integrate data from myriad point solutions.

“Businesses are making major investments in cloud infrastructure in the midst of a historic cybersecurity skills shortage,” said ESG Senior Analyst Doug Cahill. “Business leaders understand the importance of DevSecOps practices within cloud and hybrid environments, particularly with the upcoming GDPR deadline and perpetual cybersecurity threat. Companies can close the cloud security readiness gap through programs like Threat Stack’s that extend the SOC’s purview into the cloud.”

Infrastructure and development practices have transformed as companies rapidly move toward Cloud Computing, DevOps, and on-demand SaaS delivery models. To meet today’s adoption of cloud infrastructure, security and operations teams must integrate their approach to security. Threat Stack recently found, while SecOps is a goal for 85 percent of organizations, it’s practiced at only 35 percent of companies. Many teams recognize this fact but lack the right tools, talent or processes to achieve it.

“Too often security is seen as a business inhibitor, with companies today buying cloud security technology without the proper strategy and resources in place to effectively manage it into a business growth accelerator,” said Brian M. Ahern, Threat Stack Chairman and CEO. “Leveraging our vast cloud security expertise, we are uniquely filling this gap by providing a program which guides companies’ cloud security goals while also providing security staff augmentation services to effectively bridge security and operations teams. In doing so, we enable companies of all sizes to securely leverage modern infrastructure and DevOps without straining security teams or operations performance.”

How the Threat Stack Cloud SecOps Program℠ Works

The Threat Stack Cloud SecOps Program includes three unique service components: the Threat Stack Cloud SecOps Maturity Framework®, Threat Stack Oversight℠ and Threat Stack Insight℠ — all of which leverage the Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform’s powerful behavioral analytics.

Threat Stack® Cloud SecOps Maturity Framework

The Program starts with the Threat Stack SecOps Maturity Framework. The framework baselines organizations’ current cloud security approach and offers tangible steps to unite security and operations teams with shared goals that integrate security into operations processes — enabling them to embrace all the business benefits of the cloud, securely. Leveraging the framework and platform data, Threat Stack’s cloud security experts will advise businesses on how to implement the right monitoring and control capabilities so they can feel confident they’re taking the right steps to reduce risk now and as the company and infrastructure scales.

Threat Stack Insight℠ and Threat Stack Oversight℠

Threat Stack Insight and Threat Stack Oversight expand the capacity of security and operations teams with Cloud SecOps experts, who rely on the automation, real-time alerting, and unparalleled investigative capabilities of the Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform. Unlike traditional MSSPs, which monitor and alert customers of incidents, Threat Stack’s services use insights from the platform to help teams become more efficient as an organization while reducing risk.

With Threat Stack Insight, businesses receive advanced analysis and recommendations to optimize their experience. Threat Stack Oversight monitors for incidents and helps coach customers to understand the cause of an incident. Because they are relying on the Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform, customers will be notified faster and given more actionable context to address a potential incident — in many cases helping organizations respond before an incident becomes a breach.

“Working with Threat Stack provides us with the expertise, tools and roadmap we need to keep our team aligned while executing an effective cloud security strategy. Threat Stack’s highly experienced security engineers work with our security and operations teams to optimize the company’s platform so we can best leverage its automation, real-time alerting, and investigative capabilities for our unique environment,” said Ken Leeser, CISO of Chrome River. “We are very excited about the new Threat Stack Cloud SecOps Program and its potential to enable customers to prioritize, set goals and put a plan in place that reduces risk without taxing resources, while ultimately aligning security and operations teams on a common framework for proactive cloud security.”

