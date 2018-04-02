Beacon® Tip Catheters Return to U.S. and Canadian Markets

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Cook Medical announced that physicians in the U.S. and Canada are once again able to order the Beacon® Tip Torcon NB® Advantage 5 Fr Catheter, used in angiographic procedures. In 2015 and 2016, Cook recalled all Beacon Tip Catheters due to an unexpected increase in complaints.

“When we saw the catheters acting in unexpected ways without a clear root cause, we knew we had to recall,” said Mark Breedlove, vice president of Cook Medical’s Vascular division. “We knew the product was in high demand, and how heavily physicians relied on this product. But, patient safety comes first, period.”

The relaunch comes after significant testing by engineering following the global recall. A change customers will notice is a new foil outer packaging that provides a barrier against environmental factors that were identified as contributing to the recall.

After the recall, Cook received a high volume of physician responses demanding the product. The company devoted many operational, manufacturing and engineering resources to determine the most efficient path back to market.

