Vedder Holsters Claw Add-on Kit Enhances Already Superior Concealed Carry Capabilities on LightTuck Holster

MOUNT DORA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vedder Holsters, the Florida-based manufacturer of American made, handcrafted custom Kydex gun holsters, recently announced its newest holster enhancement. The Claw easily attaches to Vedder’s most popular holster, the inner waist band LightTuck, drawing the gun closer to the body for improved concealment. The new Claw is available as an optional accessory on new LightTucks as well as an add on to existing LightTuck holsters as an Add-on Kit.

“Superior comfort and concealability makes Vedder the best choice in ultralight Kydex concealed carry holsters,” said Mike Vedder, President of Vedder Holsters. “Vedder Holsters are fully customizable to your gun model, and now the Claw option draws the grip of your gun closer to your body for even greater concealment.”

Other key features:

The LightTuck is now even more discrete with the claw attachment

Used for appendix carry, but works in other carry positions as well

Attachable with a simple drill and included template and parts

About Vedder Holsters

Based in Mount Dora, Fla., Vedder Holsters (Vedder) is a family-owned business that designs and manufactures Kydex gun holsters that are created for both comfort and concealability. With a team of 20+ staff, Vedder currently manufactures nine different designs with over 75 colors and patterns available for more than 250 gun models.