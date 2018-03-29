Hasbro and The Autism Project Team Up for ToyBox Tools to Bring the Joy of Play to Children with Developmental Disabilities

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of Autism Awareness Month, Hasbro, Inc . (NASDAQ: HAS) and The Autism Project are encouraging parents, teachers and caregivers to utilize ToyBox Tools, a collection of resources to help make play more accessible to children with developmental disabilities.

Through the ToyBox Tools website, www.ToyBoxTools.com , visitors can browse the tools online, and then download and print them for use at home or in the classroom. Resources include:

Playbooks with step-by-step instructions on how to play with select Hasbro toys and games

Wait cards to teach children the skill of waiting while others are taking a turn

Countdown timers to help support the passage of time and number of turns

Playmats that serve as a fun and useful backdrop for play

The resources feature a variety of beloved Hasbro brands, including MY LITTLE PONY , TRANSFORMERS , PLAYSKOOL , BABY ALIVE and HASBRO GAMING .

The tools were developed in collaboration with The Autism Project, who has a long-standing philanthropic relationship with the Hasbro Children’s Fund. They were designed to help children with a range of developmental challenges enjoy playtime in a way that’s fun and comfortable, at their own pace. They can be used with any child who needs support.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 1 on the 2017 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine , and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies ® by Ethisphere Institute for the past seven years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com , and follow us on Twitter ( @Hasbro & @HasbroNews ) and Instagram ( @Hasbro ).

About The Autism Project

The Autism Project is a unique collaboration of parents, professionals, and community members who provide quality support, training, and programming – accessible to all – for children and youth with an autism spectrum disorder, their families, and those who serve them. The Autism Project’s vision is a world where individuals with an ASD are valued, actively participating members of their communities. Find out more at www.theautismproject.org .

