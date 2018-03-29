Accenture to Acquire MXM, a Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire New York-based digital agency, Meredith Xcelerated Marketing (MXM), a content-focused leader in integrated marketing, cross-channel strategy development and creative execution. The acquisition will bolster the capabilities of Accenture Interactive in creative services, data-led marketing execution, content strategy and digital marketing.

MXM has superior data and analytics skills, combined with award-winning content creation and strong customer engagement capabilities in direct-to-consumer marketing, particularly in the automotive, consumer brands and financial services industries. Its client roster boasts some highly recognized brands including, Barilla, Bob Evans Restaurants, Kraft Heinz, Lowe’s, Volkswagen and WebMD. MXM has broad experience bringing together high-performing content, customer data, marketing strategy and creative development to drive business impact for its clients.

Owned by Meredith Corporation – one of the leading media companies in the United States – MXM employs more than 450 people across the U.S. and Canada. Most notably, MXM has a strong team of creative professionals, technologists, and performance marketing professionals delivering digital excellence to clients. The acquisition will expand Accenture Interactive’s studio locations in key U.S. markets including, Dallas, Des Moines, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York and Washington D.C.

The award-winning digital marketing agency has been working with leading brands for almost 50 years and possesses a strong combination of insightful strategy, creative and technology prowess. Over the last five years, MXM has won 27 Content Council Awards and a Gold Effie Award for its work with the FDA. Additionally, it was awarded Content Marketing Agency of the Year by the Content Marketing Institute and has been recognized by Forrester and Gartner for its digital and content capabilities.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for Accenture Interactive to add market-leading talent and capabilities,” said Jeannine Falcone, marketing offering lead, North America, Accenture Interactive. “Combined with other acquisitions, MXM adds creative, digital marketing, content strategy and marketing execution heft to our North America business. There is a clear strategic alignment around insight-led digital marketing and content strategy, where we each have had proven success in executing integrated programs for our clients.”

“The acquisition of MXM reflects our commitment to build on our existing capabilities in marketing services by bolstering our data and content offerings,” said Brian Whipple, head of Accenture Interactive. “The blend of MXM with our current capabilities and robust marketing intelligence platforms will set us apart as a leader to design, build and run the best customer experiences on the planet.”

“We are thrilled to be joining the Accenture Interactive family,” said Georgine Anton, president, MXM. “The combination of Accenture Interactive and MXM will be powerful in the market, plus the depth of their offerings will deepen our capabilities, enabling us to better serve both existing and new clients. Accenture Interactive will provide MXM with a home where it can offer clients best-in-class, single sourced, integrated solutions – this is a clear competitive advantage for Accenture Interactive and, now, MXM.”

The acquisition is expected to close within 60 days, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

