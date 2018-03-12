KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: Let’s Talk Turkey

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Some countries are just never dull, and Turkey is one of them. It brims with action and volatility, and is always making headlines. Turkey’s headlines have been trending negative on many issues, from the growth in short-term external debt, to fiscal stimulus inspired growth, to claims that monetary policy is overly accommodative given double-digit inflation. Then there are the negative headlines on politics, including the increasing authoritarianism of President Erdogan, the systematic weakening of legal and financial institutions, and the deteriorating relations with the United States and the European Union. KBRA shares many of the concerns echoed in these headlines. We are closely monitoring these developments with a specific focus on the country’s oversized short-term external debt and the large amortizations on long-dated securities coming due this year. However, we also reflect on Turkey’s strengths that have served to help it ride out many episodes of crisis in past years.

