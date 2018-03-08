KBRA Releases Securities Firm Rating Methodology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the release of its methodology for rating securities firms. The scope of this methodology extends from institutions focused on specific areas of the securities market to full service firms encompassing wealth management, securities underwriting, brokerage, advisory, trading and lending activities.

The rating determinants include both qualitative and quantitative factors. KBRA typically assigns a higher overall weight to qualitative factors given the importance of competitive position, strategy, daily risk management, and operating environment to the assessment of ongoing risk. After analyzing rating determinants, KBRA may adjust the final ratings based on external considerations such as ownership and/or the jurisdictions in which a firm operates.

Please click here to access the methodology.

