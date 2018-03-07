KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Skopos Auto Receivables Trust 2018-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of Notes issued by Skopos Auto Receivables Trust 2018-1 (“SKOP 2018-1”), an auto loan ABS transaction.

SKOP 2018-1 is collateralized by approximately $157 million of subprime auto loan receivables at closing out of an expected collateral balance of approximately $177.0 million after completion of the prefunding period. The transaction includes a prefunding feature that allows up to $20 million, or 11.3%, of the collateral pool to be funded after closing. The prefunding period is two months. The final ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels of 58.55% for the Class A notes, 46.65% for the Class B notes, 31.35% for the Class C notes and 19.00% for the Class D notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, subordination of junior notes, cash reserves and excess spread. This transaction is Skopos Financial, LLC’s (“Skopos”) second rated term ABS securitization. Skopos issued its inaugural, rated ABS transaction, Skopos Auto Receivables Trust 2015-2, in April 2015.

Skopos is an indirect automobile finance company that has been in business since 2012. As of January 31 2018, the Company has 86 full time employees and has purchased automobile loan contracts originated by dealers in 21 states by leveraging its relationships with over 2,300 dealers. The Company is also servicing a portfolio with an aggregate outstanding balance of $281 million. Skopos provides automobile loans to subprime customers who have experienced prior credit difficulties or have limited credit histories with credit bureau scores typically ranging from 475 to 620. The Company has an experienced, capable management team, many of which were previously involved in building a deep-subprime, nationwide automotive finance lender while at Drive Financial.

KBRA applied its Global Auto Loan ABS methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Skopos’s historical static pool data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment on the originator and servicer, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents.

For complete details on the analysis, please see KBRA’s pre-sale report, Skopos Auto Receivables Trust 2018-1, which was published today at www.kbra.com.

