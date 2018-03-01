A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A.M. Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a+” to the new $500 million of 4.05% senior unsecured notes due March 7, 2048, issued by The Travelers Companies, Inc. (Travelers) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: TRV]. The outlook assigned to the Credit Rating (rating) is stable.

The proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used to fund the maturity of Travelers’ existing $500 million of 5.80% senior unsecured notes, due May 15, 2018. Travelers’ financial leverage will be unchanged following completion of the refinancing transactions discussed above and is expected to remain well within A.M. Best’s guidelines to support this rating. A.M. Best anticipates that Travelers’ coverage ratios will remain strong and well supportive of the current rating.

