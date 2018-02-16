KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Oportun Funding VIII, LLC, Series 2018-A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of Oportun Funding VIII, LLC, Series 2018-A (“Oportun 2018-A”), a consumer loan asset-backed securities transaction.

The collateral in the Oportun 2018-A deal includes approximately $194.46 million of loans, as of the January 31, 2018 statistical calculation date. The transaction includes a three-year revolving period during which additional collateral may be funded in the transaction so long as it complies with certain eligibility criteria. The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 30.0% for the Class A note, 15.0% for the Class B note and 10.00% for the Class C note.

Oportun Financial Corporation is a consumer finance company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Redwood City, California. The Company provides unsecured installment loans to borrowers with little or no credit history who are underserved by traditional financial institutions. Oportun operates through 264 decentralized retail locations in California, Texas, Illinois, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Florida. In addition, the Company began offering loans via their mobile website in Missouri and New Mexico in April 2017. Oportun also expects to expand its footprint in 2018 and beyond, in the near term to Idaho and Wisconsin via mobile website.

KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Oportun’s historical gross loss data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of Oportun, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Oportun Funding VIII, LLC, Series 2018-A Class Preliminary Rating Expected Initial Class

Principal A A+ (sf) $136,114,000 B BBB+ (sf) $29,168,000 C BB (sf) $9,722,000

