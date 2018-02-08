KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Securitized Equipment Receivables Trust 2018-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to four note classes of Securitized Equipment Receivables Trust 2018-1. The notes are newly issued asset-backed securities backed by a portfolio of equipment leases and loans.

This transaction is Ascentium Capital LLC’s (“Ascentium” or the “Company”) third securitization supported by small and mid-ticket general equipment. The transaction features a payment waterfall, whereby all collections after expenses and interest payments will pay down principal sequentially to the notes.

As of January 1, 2018 (the “Statistical Calculation Date”), the collateral consists of equipment loans and leases totaling approximately $129.0 million. The discounted balance (“Discounted Contract Balance”) for the collateral as of the Statistical Calculation Date is based on the projected equipment loan and lease cash flows discounted at a rate of 4.40%.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Securitized Equipment Receivables Trust 2018-1 Class Preliminary KBRA Rating Initial Amount A Notes AA (sf) $16,600,000 B Notes A (sf) $3,100,000 C Notes BBB (sf) $3,200,000 D Notes BB (sf) $1,500,000

Representations & Warranties Disclosure

All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required, pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure for this transaction can be found in the report available here.

