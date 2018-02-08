Jive Communications names value-added distributor Jenne, Inc. as its newest distribution partner.

AVON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenne, Inc., a value-added technology distributor, has been named by Jive Communications as its newest distribution partner.

Jive is offering its proprietary UCaaS suite via a VAR (value-added reseller) model to Jenne value-added resellers. Jenne VARs can expand their Unified Communications portfolios while benefiting from Jive’s extensive channel experience, their dedicated channel resources, as well as its acclaimed industry-leading partner portal.

“Jenne’s ‘high touch, fast response,’ model and UCaaS offerings will complement Jive’s scalable, flexible, and reliable cloud-based phone systems and unified communications services, and their stellar customer service,” said Patrick Howard, vice president of vendor management and marketing at Jenne, Inc. “Our partnership will provide major revenue opportunities for Jive, Jenne, and Jenne partners, and will greatly benefit our channel programs.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with Jenne, a company dedicated to delivering value to their customers, as a leading Master Agent in the UCaaS space,” said Everett Brooks, director of distribution accounts at Jive Communications. “Their solutions are dedicated to providing the channel with strategic networking, security, and cloud offerings for their end-users.”

Jive will be a featured presenter at Jenne’s Jenne Connect event in Ft. Lauderdale on February 12, 2018, at the Hilton Marina, and also featured in Jenne’s booth at ITExpo Ft. Lauderdale, February 14-16, 2018, Booth 207, at the Ft. Lauderdale Convention Center.

About Jive Communications

Jive provides cloud-based phone systems and Unified Communications services. Jive’s customers include high-growth businesses and public sector institutions needing a scalable platform that is more flexible and cost-effective than their existing legacy systems. Jive’s cloud architecture offers an integrated, seamless experience that provides richer context and creates more efficient connections between co-workers and clients. Jive’s cloud delivery model ensures that each organization always has the latest technology, features, and applications—making Jive the last phone system you’ll ever need.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading U.S. based value-added distributor of technology products and solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, data networking, video conferencing, physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing value added resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. More than 180 companies partner with Jenne including Avaya, ADTRAN, Extreme Networks, Hanwha Techwin, Jive Communications, Konftel, Mitel, Lifesize, Panasonic Business Telephones, Panasonic Security, Plantronics, Razberi, RingCentral, Spectralink, Status Solutions, Vidyo, VTech, and 8x8. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.