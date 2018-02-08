NBC Olympics Selects SMT as Its Real-Time Results and Timing Interface Provider for Its Production of 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected SMT to provide real-time, final results and timing interfaces for its production of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, which take place in PyeongChang, South Korea, from February 8 - February 25. The announcement was made today by Dan Robertson, Vice President, Information Technology, NBC Olympics, and Gerard J. Hall, Founder and CEO, SMT.

Since 2000, SMT has been a key contributor to NBC Olympics’ productions by providing results integration solutions that have enhanced NBC’s presentations of the Games via on-air graphics, scheduling, and searches for content in the media-asset–management (MAM) system.

For the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, SMT will deliver TV graphics interfaces for NBC Olympics’ Chyron Mosaic systems in its coverage of alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, figure skating, short track speed skating, speed skating, bobsled, luge, skeleton, ski jumping and the ski jumping portion of Nordic combined.

SMT’s Point-in-Time software system integrates live results to allow commentators to locate a specific time during a competition in both live and recorded coverage. The software graphically shows key events on a unified timeline so that NBC Olympics commentators can quickly see how a race began, when a lead changed, where an athlete’s performance improved, and the kinds of details that dramatically enhance the incredible stories of triumphs and defeats intrinsic to the 2018 Winter Games.

“The complexity and sheer amount of scoring, tracking, and judging data that comes with an event of this size, both real-time and post production, is beyond compare,” said Robertson. “The ability to organize and deliver it aids NBC’s production in presenting the stories of these amazing athletes, and requires nothing short of the capabilities, innovation and track record of SMT.”

“It is our privilege to provide our expertise, experience, and results reporting technology for NBC Olympics’ production of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, SMT’s 10th straight Olympics,” said Hall. “Our team of 10 on-site engineers have rigorously prepared for PyeongChang with a tremendous amount of testing and behind-the-scenes work, ensuring SMT delivers seamless services of a scope and scale unprecedented in a sports production.”

SMT’s partnership with NBC Olympics began with the 2000 Sydney Games and has included providing graphics interfaces as well as NBC’s digital asset management interface that helped the network receive Emmy Awards for “Outstanding Team Technical Remote,” following the 2008 and 2016 Games.

About NBC Olympics

A division of the NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBCUniversal's Olympic coverage. It is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history.

For more information on NBC Olympics’ coverage of the PyeongChang Olympics, please visit: http://nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com/.

About SMT

SMT, a leading innovator and supplier of real-time data delivery and graphics solutions for the sports and entertainment industries, provides clients with cutting-edge storytelling tools to enhance their live sports and entertainment productions. SMT’s technology for scoring, statistics, virtual insertion and messaging for broadcasts and live events has been used to enhance the world’s most prestigious events, including the Super Bowl, major golf and tennis events, the Indianapolis 500 and the World Series. The 31-time Emmy Award-winning company is headquartered in Durham, N.C. For more information, visit smt.com.