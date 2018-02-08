Social Solutions Global and The Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies Announce Partnership to Help Member Agencies Increase Their Impact

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Social Solutions Global, the leading provider of impact and performance management software for human services agencies and nonprofit organizations, announced today that it has partnered with The Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies (NJHSA) to expand awareness of and access to Social Solutions’ software products, solutions and expertise for NJHSA member agencies.

NJHSA’s 140+ agency members provide support and services—including vocational, family, healthcare, elder care, disability, and other human services--to just under 1 million beneficiaries across the United States, Canada and Israel. Many NJHSA agencies use Social Solutions’ products to track data, share information and monitor and evaluate progress, to ultimately provide services more efficiently and effectively to the communities they serve.

“Social Solutions has been an invaluable partner to a number of our member agencies, providing the products and expertise that help our agencies better serve their communities,” said Karen Rosen, Director of Membership Services for NJHSA. “We look forward to our expanded partnership and the benefits it will provide to all NJHSA members.”

The partnership will leverage Social Solutions’ expertise and experience working human services agencies and nonprofit organizations to provide educational materials and opportunities for all NJHSA members, including webinars, featured content in the NJHSA newsletter, and the sharing of case studies and best practices that showcase how NJHSA members leverage software to advance their mission.

“Our impact grows exponentially when we are able to band like-minded organizations together and share the practices that we know produce results,” Lauren Schmidt, Strategic Partnerships Manager for Social Solutions Global. “We are excited to work with the member agencies of NJHSA and deepen our commitment to their work.”

NJHSA members will have the opportunity to learn more about Social Solutions’ products and nonprofit expertise at NJHSA’s “Unifying Our Human Service Voice” conference April 28-30 in Chicago.

About Social Solutions Global

Social Solutions Global, the provider of Efforts to Outcomes (ETO®) and Apricot Software™, is the leader in outcomes management software for human service agencies and organizations, making data useful at all levels, from frontline staff to executive leaders.

