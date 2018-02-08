Coriant and New H3C Enter into Agreement to Drive Digital Transformation in China

NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coriant, a global leader in packet-optical solutions and New H3C Group (HP Enterprise & Unigroup), a leader in ICT solutions in China, today announced they have entered into an agreement to drive digital transformation in China. The agreement outlines the basis for technology collaboration designed to advance communications infrastructure to support a new generation of services and applications for hyperscale data centers, 5G, super high-speed cloud, Industrial Internet & IoT.

“We are pleased to be teaming with the ICT leader in China, New H3C,” said Shaygan Kheradpir, CEO and Chairman, Coriant. “Like Coriant, New H3C passionately believes in delivering disruptive innovation to deliver step-function results to its customers.”

The strategic agreement draws upon Coriant’s Hyperscale Carrier Architecture (HCA) solutions in packet-optical networking, and New H3C’s proven suite of ICT solutions for enterprise and service provider customers throughout China.

“An open, scalable, and software-defined approach to network transformation plays a critical role in delivering agile and efficient digital solutions for today’s enterprises,” said Yu Yingtao, President and CEO, New H3C Group. “We look forward to leveraging Coriant’s thought leadership in these areas and working closely with them to explore a wide variety of advanced communications technologies that will benefit our customers.”

