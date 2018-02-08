WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransVac LLC, a Louisiana-based company that provides vacuum truck services for the oil, gas, and chemical industries, has chosen BigRoad and Fleet Complete’s combined solution to gain comprehensive insight into fleet operations and achieve electronic logging device (ELD) mandate compliance.

After months of successfully using Fleet Complete’s Fleet Tracker, Laurie Kieffer, TransVac LLC’s Driver Trainer, purchased BigRoad’s DashLink ELD in order to be compliant with the ELD mandate. “I looked at numerous solutions, but ultimately chose the DashLink ELD because the system was intuitive and worked seamlessly with the Fleet Complete platform. Combined, the two solutions enabled me to easily track my fleet, monitor driver behavior, track hours-of-service (HOS), and ensure ELD mandate compliance,” Laurie stated.

Drivers can get up and running with BigRoad’s plug-and-play solution in minutes, which was a key factor in Laurie’s decision to choose DashLink ELD. “All of my drivers were anxious about switching from paper logs to ELDs, so I needed to pick something that was easy for them to use,” Laurie stressed. “I knew I had made the right choice because after a few weeks of using DashLink, my drivers really warmed up to the system and actually started to like it.”

Fleet Complete’s Fleet Tracker gives administrative staff access to comprehensive, real-time information about their fleet. This includes driver behaviour tracking, vehicle maintenance monitoring, crash detection, route optimization, geofencing, and detailed reporting functionality.

When Fleet Complete acquired BigRoad in March 2017, they also gained access to BigRoad’s DashLink ELD, adding ELD mandate compliance and additional hours-of-service reporting features to their solution. The data captured by this full-scale system helps businesses improve operations, keep drivers safe, and save money by reducing violations and producing reports internally rather than outsourcing them.

“Customers using Fleet Complete and BigRoad’s combined compliance solution are experiencing amazing results,” noted Jake McGuire, VP of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success at BigRoad. “They have access to both Fleet Complete’s comprehensive fleet management system and BigRoad’s top-rated DashLink ELD, creating an unbeatable solution that ensures ELD mandate compliance and improves fleet operations. It’s a win-win situation for these customers that they can’t find anywhere else.”

About TransVac LLC

With a management team boasting over 80 years of combined experience in all phases of drilling, production, pipeline, and transportation, TransVac LLC can guarantee safe, environmentally sound, and timely deliveries. The company prides itself on its extremely high safety standards and exceptional customer service.

About BigRoad

BigRoad - A Fleet Complete Company is the industry leading provider of hours-of-service (HOS) and electronic logging device (ELD) mandate compliance solutions for the North American trucking industry. In March 2017, BigRoad was acquired by Fleet Complete, a global IoT provider of mission critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management and telematics solutions. BigRoad’s solutions include the BigRoad Mobile App electronic logbook, BigRoad Web App fleet management tool, and the DashLink ELD. Over 500,000 drivers and 40,000 fleets trust BigRoad’s solutions to simplify day-to-day activities, create operational efficiency, and improve profitability. BigRoad has received numerous awards for innovation and growth including the 2017 North American Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Solution Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost and Sullivan.