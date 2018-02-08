BioWave’s Non-Opioid Smarter Pain Blocking Technology Now Available to All Branches of the United States Military

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioWave Corp., a Health Technology company that delivers Smarter Pain Blocking Technology™ today announced the signing of a Federal Supply Schedule Contract. Building on nearly 100% year-over-year growth in adoption of its patented BioWave technology at VA Hospitals nationwide, BioWave’s professional and home prescription medical devices are now available to all branches of the U.S. Military: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard. BioWave’s FDA-cleared high frequency neurostimulation technology delivers soothing therapeutic signals through the skin into deep tissue, blocking pain signals at the source.

“Since our natural, non-opioid Smarter Pain Blocking Technology has seen such rapid adoption in the VA Hospital system, now in use in 32 VA Hospitals nationwide, we decided to build on this success by making it available to the entire U.S. Military,” commented Rob Wolter, CEO. “We want to do what we can to alleviate chronic pain in our armed forces. In contrast to old-fashioned ‘TENS’ products that just temporarily mask pain, BioWave actually blocks pain at the source. It’s easy and safe-to-use pain blocking technology is long-lasting, and we are delighted to now make it available to our military.”

BioWave’s technology was also recently recognized by Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), a national non-profit organization founded in 1978 to serve the needs of all veterans. In a letter to the Honorable David J. Shulkin, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), John Rowan, VVA’s National President, praised BioWave’s “proven neuro-stimulator treatment” and encouraged wider adoption by the VA.

“When I was initially developing the BioWave technology for professional athletes and found how effective it can be for quick, easy pain relief, my next thought was how it could significantly benefit our men and women on active duty, for whom chronic pain is clearly a major ongoing issue,” said Brad Siff, Founder and President. “I can’t wait to help military physicians provide soldiers in every branch of the armed forces with BioWave’s safe, effective natural pain relief.”

BioWave is available under Federal Supply Schedule contract number V797D-70205.

BioWave is a health technology company that manufactures and sells a variety of FDA-cleared medical devices, all based on its patented, high frequency neurostimulation technology for natural, non-opioid pain relief. Products include BioWavePRO, for use in a physician’s office, and BioWaveHOME, a home prescription portable version. BioWave devices are in use by physicians nationwide, including at VA Hospitals as well as by professional sports teams across the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL, and major college leagues, and have been officially recommended by Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA).

